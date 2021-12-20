Quincy University Athletic Director Josh Rabe has announced Mackenzie Bellows, a Quincy University graduate, as the next head women's soccer coach.
Bellows, a native of Calgary, Alberta, Canada, becomes the fifth head coach in Quincy University women's soccer history and the first woman in the history of program to serve as head coach. She was the team's assistant coach for the past three seasons and has been serving in recent weeks as the team's interim head coach.
"Mackenzie Bellows is passionately committed to Quincy University and to the women's soccer team," said Brian McGee, Ph.D., Quincy University president. "Following a national search that attracted many outstanding applicants, Coach Bellows earned this job because she articulated a compelling plan to return our women's soccer program to championship form. She knows we have high expectations for women's soccer and for the success of student-athletes at QU, both on and off the pitch, and she shares those expectations."
Bellows earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Physical Education from Jacksonville State University. She also holds a Masters of Science Degree in Educational Leadership from Quincy University.
Bellows played NCAA Division I soccer for Jacksonville State University in Alabama. During her career at JSU, Bellows appeared in 76 games, earning 69 starts, finishing her collegiate career with 8 goals and 14 assists. She was named to the Ohio Valley Conference All-Newcomer team and was the captain for her final two years at JSU.
"Today is a great day for Quincy University Soccer," said Rabe. "Through the interview process, Mackenzie's vision, loyalty and commitment to excellence for our program made this an easy choice. Of all the candidates we contacted and interviewed, her attitude and leadership abilities made her the right choice at this time."
Prior to coaching at Quincy University, Bellows spent the 2018-19 season as the graduate assistant at William Woods University. The Owls appeared in the conference championship game, finishing with an overall record of 11-6-4 and a conference record of 8-2-2.
Bellows started her coaching career at her alma mater, Jacksonville State, serving as an assistant coach during the 2017 season.
"I am very humbled and thankful for the opportunity to be the head coach of Quincy University women's soccer," said Bellows. "This program has a rich history of success and the time is now to add to that history. We are not far removed from qualifying for 10 NCAA tournaments in 12 years, while winning two GLVC Championships. I'd like to thank President Brian McGee, Athletic Director Josh Rabe, and the rest of the search committee for believing in my vision for this program. I am ready to get started in this new role and leading us to success. Go Hawks!"
