QUINCY — Lake Bergman realizes there are perks to staying close to home to play college football.
Dropping off laundry at home won’t be one of them.
“I’ll be living on campus,” Bergman said. “My mom told me as soon as I’m there, I’m on my own.”
Had the Quincy Notre Dame senior linebacker chosen anywhere other than Quincy University to continue his career, he would be on his own. So he’s ready for whatever comes after signing a national letter of intent with the Hawks last week.
“It really seemed like they were a family, and I want to be a part of that family,” Bergman said. “I want to be a part of something great. If I can make that happen at QU, I’m going to do it.”
Bergman was one of three NCAA Division II signees for the Raiders, joining Truman State-bound defensive end Jack Marth and quarterback Ike Wiley, who also signed with Quincy. Bergman is one of xx area products among the Hawks’ 48-player class.
“It feels amazing,” Bergman said. “For one, the whole process of recruiting is done and the stress is lifted off. I really want to build something great.”
He’s helped do that at QND. The Raiders reached the Class 3A state semifinals – the third state semifinal appearance in program history – in the fall of 2019 as Bergman led the defense in tackles with 90, while piling up 11 tackles for loss, one interception and one fumble recovery.
Offensively, he finished with 256 yards rushing and seven touchdowns, which was second on the team.
It earned him looks from several NCAA Division II programs, and there may have been more interest had there been a fall season. Bergman believes more his teammates would have received scholarship offers, too.
“I feel like a lot of other people could have been noticed or noticed more if we would have had camps all summer long and we would have had a full season,” Bergman said.
Instead, the Raiders get a six-week season beginning March 19, and Bergman gets a jumpstart in his college preparations.
“I’m going to have to get a lot bigger,” Bergman said. “I was talking to Coach Bass and he was telling me the size of some of the players they have and I was like, ‘Holy crap.’ I’m going to have to put on some pounds to be able to play.”
No matter how much muscle he adds, Bergman already knows he will fit in.
“I like the team aspect and working together,” Bergman said. “When we take the field, we play for each other. We’re a family.”