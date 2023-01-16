HANNIBAL, Mo. — Rick Ankiel and Ryan Ludwick developed a close friendship during their playing days with the St. Louis Cardinals.
The two former Cardinals constituted two-thirds of the team's starting outfield 15 years ago and returned as alum during the Cardinals Caravan stop at Hannibal-LaGrange University on Saturday.
"We've been talking the entire time," Ludwick said. "We roomed on the road together in Triple-A when he was making a comeback as an outfielder. We've been on family vacations together. We are really good friends. This is the perfect setup, as far as the caravan."
Ankiel said it's amazing to be able to come back and mingle with the Cardinals fan base, which he considers to be the best in baseball.
"What a sports town," Ankiel said. "It's neat to come back and give back. On top of that, to get a chance to spend some time with the young guys and my old teammate Ryan Ludwick, my good friend. It's really fun. There's not too many times you get to put the jersey on anymore, so anytime you put the jersey on and say hi to people is really great."
It took perseverance for both Ankiel and Ludwick to have the careers that they did.
Ankiel debuted in late 1999 at age 20 as the Cardinals most-hyped left-handed pitching prospect since Steve Carlton.
Ankiel enjoyed quick success, finishing second in the 2000 National League Rookie of the Year Award vote after going 11-7 with 194 strikeouts and a 3.50 ERA in 175 innings pitched.
The 2000 postseason was a turning point in Ankiel's career on the mound. He was the surprise starter for Game 1 of the Division Series against the Braves, and lost his control, throwing five wild pitched and walking six batters before being pulled in the third inning.
Ankiel's control issues carried over into the next season and was demoted to the minor leagues after six starts in 2001. He then missed the 2002 season with a left elbow strain, eventually having Tommy John surgery.
In late 2004, Ankiel returned as a relief pitcher. However, he decided to switch to the outfield during spring training in 2005.
Ankiel was a starting outfielder for Memphis in Triple-A in 2007, and hit a three-run home run when he was called up to the big leagues on Aug. 9, 2007.
"First and foremost, the first time you make it to the big leagues and being called up is just a dream come true," Ankiel said. "The second time I was called up for redemption, that came with hitting that home run. Those are two of the best as far as baseball moments go."
2008 was Ankiel's finest major league season as a position player, batting .264 with 25 home runs and 71 RBIs. He is one of the few players in MLB history to find success as both a pitcher and position player, joining Babe Ruth and Shohei Ohtani.
"Now that I'm done, I look back," Ankiel said. "It's something that I'm very proud of, being able to play both positions and pull it off. It's something that I can hang my hat on."
Ludwick was drafted in the second round of the 1999 MLB draft by the Athletics and was made his major league debut in 2002 with the Rangers after a preseason trade.
Ludwick dealt with several injuries early in his career and bounced around to a couple of other organizations before being invited to the Cardinals spring training in 2007.
By May 2007, Ludwick was promoted to the big leagues for good and found a spot as the Cardinals starting right fielder.
2008 would be a breakout season for Ludwick, who turned 29. He had an All-Star season, batting .299 with a .375 on-base percentage, 40 doubles, 37 home runs and 113 RBIs.
"Obviously, (I liked) the team, the fans, the tradition and the history," Ludwick said. "Always playing on a team that you know is going to be in the hunt. That 2008 season was pretty magical for me. Getting to the All-Star Game and getting the Silver Slugger Award."
Ankiel departed after the 2009 season and played for several different organizations before retiring following the 2013 season.
Ludwick was traded at the Padres at the 2010 trading deadline in a three-team deal that brought Jake Westbrook to St. Louis and Corey Kluber to Cleveland. He retired in 2015.
Both players have returned to the Cardinals organization since concluding their careers.
Ludwick now serves as the Cardinals minor league hitting instructor, while Ankiel is part of the Bally Sports Midwest broadcast crew.
"I played for eight different organizations," Ludwick said. "This always felt like home because this is where I landed after all of my surgeries. I kind of caught a big break. It just feels like home. Obviously, the fans with this organization are first class and to get out in front of them is an honor because I got to play in front of them for so long."
Three of Ankiel and Ludwick's former teammates had some historic moments for the Cardinals during the 2022 season.
Albert Pujols returned to the Cardinals and finished off his Hall of Fame career, hitting his 700th home run and moving past Ruth on the all-time RBI list.
"It's crazy," Ludwick said. "It's weird because here I am retired since 2015 and Albert is pretty much the same age as me, and he's still hitting 20-plus homers in the big leagues. It's just incredible."
Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina set a new record for games played as a battery, breaking the mark set by the former Tiger battery of Mickey Lolich and Bill Freehan.
Molina also retired following the 2022 season and Wainwright is coming back for a final season in 2023.
"It's amazing to me to think I was teammates with these guys and the fact that they are still doing it," Ankiel said. "I'm 43 and Waino is 41. The fact that he's out there still competing every day is amazing. Ryan Ludwick and I were joking about this. We can put on the uniform and do it for one day, but not five days in a row or let alone 162 days in a row."
