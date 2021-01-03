QUINCY -- Jamaurie Coakley’s concern was understandable.
The Quincy University men’s basketball team’s two best performances of the first semester were in the final two games before the Christmas holiday. A seven-day layoff entirely and a two-week window between games could have zapped the Hawks’ rhythm.
“We started rolling a little bit before break,” the junior guard said. “I knew once we went on break it was going to be tough to maintain that.”
There were moments Sunday it appeared that way, but those were trumped by the 20-4 second half run and the energetic way the Hawks responded to some adversity in an 83-73 victory over Indianapolis in Great Lakes Valley Conference play at Pepsi Arena.
“This could be the turning point for us,” Coakley said. “It gets us rolling. We needed this one to get it rolling.”
Coakley played a major role in that.
He scored three times in the paint off dribble penetration in the first six minutes as the Hawks bolted to a 16-10 lead, and then used his ability to get into the lane to set up everyone else as the Greyhounds started taking away his ability to finish drives at the rim. And he was active at both ends of the floor.
Coakley finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, a block and a steal in arguably his most complete game of the season. Nine of his career-high 10 rebounds were defensive as the Hawks outrebounded the Greyhounds by eight in the second half, helping them erased a nine-point deficit.
“They came out and hit us with a pretty good haymaker,” Coakley said. “We just had to dig deep, buckle down get some stops. We could see they were getting a little fatigue. So in the timeouts, we kept telling ourselves, ‘Keep digging. We’re built for this.’”
The Hawks proved they were.
Zilinskas earns more minutes
The Quincy bench erupted when freshman guard Paul Zilinskas drove hard to the basket, made the shot, drew a foul and completed a three-point play to extend the Hawks’ lead to nine points with 45 seconds remaining in regulation.
About a minute earlier, Zilinskas made a play everyone should have been raving about.
The QU coaches are likely to do so in the team’s next film session.
Zilinskas caught a pass in the right corner and was open enough to consider taking a 3-point attempt or attacking the basket along the baseline. He did neither. He chose to dribble to the edge of the lane and kick the ball back to the perimeter, allowing the Hawks to work another 15 seconds off the clock.
It was that type of smart, unselfish play that allowed Quincy to put away its first home victory of the season.
“He continues to practice well every single day, to the point where we’re going to try to get him some more minutes because we’re learning to trust him as a freshman,” QU coach Ryan Hellenthal said. “He can definitely make shots, but his basketball IQ is great. He was very, very solid as a true freshman in a GLVC game.”
The 6-foot-5 Zilinskas, who is a Riverside Brookfield product, played 11 minutes, scored three points and grabbed two defensive rebounds, but he was on the floor for the final 4:30 of regulation and was solid offensively and defensively.
Using the three to their advantage
The Hawks rank second in the GLVC in 3-point shooting, hitting at 40 percent, and they have attempted and made the most treys in the league. Sunday was no exception. They went 11 of 32 from 3-point range with senior forward Tanner Stuckman hitting 5 of 7 3-point attempts.
It’s no surprise considering this offense was designed to accentuate the Hawks’ ability to score from the perimeter, but it’s the ball movement that is making it work. All 11 treys the Hawks hit Sunday came off assists as Quincy piled up 15 or more assists for the third straight game.
“We’ve figured out how to score in this offense without any forcing it,” Stuckman said. “We’ve developed a good rhythm.”
Although he scored 22 points against Indianapolis, senior forward Viktor Kovacevic was just 1 of 4 from 3-point range, bringing his 3-point percentage down to 57.1. Kovacevic and Stuckman, who is shooting 55.9 percent from the perimeter, rank second and third in the GLVC in 3-point percentage.
Start of a busy week
Some schedule quirks produced by a 22-game schedule and the coronavirus protocols mean the Hawks will play three games in seven days. Tuesday, Quincy plays host to Southern Indiana at 7:30 p.m. before traveling to Missouri S&T for a 6 p.m. tip Saturday.
Quincy will play three of the following four games at home as nine of the final 15 games will be at Pepsi Arena.