CAMP POINT, Ill. – On a frozen afternoon at Camp Point Central, a capacity crowd struggled to get warm Saturday – as did the Panthers football team.
But by the third quarter, Central – which trailed 12-0 at halftime to visiting Greenfield/Northwestern in a Class 1A quarterfinal matchup – not only had thawed but had become too hot to handle.
After watching the visiting Tigers chew up almost all of the first quarter with an 11-minute, 18-play scoring drive, then find the end zone again early in the second, Central rallied after intermission to win 24-12.
The Panthers advance to the semifinals next weekend against Ridgeview/Lexington.
“In the quarterfinals, everyone’s good, and we knew they were going to be good,” said Central coach Brad Dixon, whose club improved to 12-0 while matching its record for most wins. “Obviously, the first half wasn’t what we wanted. But they made it happen. Hats off to (Greenfield/Northwestern) because we didn’t give them much; they just took it in the first half. We had to persevere, no doubt. Our guys stepped up.”
Isaac Genenbacher scored on a 3-yard touchdown run to put Central on the board in the third quarter. The 6-foot-3 senior also caught the go-ahead scoring pass from Panthers quarterback Nick Moore on fourth-and-3 from the Tigers’ 20-yard line with 7:07 left in the fourth quarter.
Central tried to make the Tigers jump using a motion set, then calmly realigned itself before Moore found Genenbacher wide open over the middle in busted coverage.
Moore’s two-point conversion run put Central up 16-12.
“We had talked about that play earlier,” Dixon said. “It’s called bootleg corner. We just got them in the right coverage for it.”
Moore finished 6-of-9 passing for 83 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions.
Greenfield/Northwestern quarterback Dylan Pembrook – who led WIVC South with 1,180 yards passing and 15 touchdowns – threw for 57 yards on 10-of-13 passing with a touchdown.
Kohen Vetter’s 53-yard run along the left side gave the Tigers a 12-0 lead with 9:51 left in the first half.
Pembrook limped off the field late in the third quarter. He returned with 1:57 left in the period and appeared headed for paydirt on a fourth-down scramble from the Central 3.
But Panthers sophomore linebacker Elijah Genenbacher punched the ball loose at the 1, before Central’s Hunter Louderback pounced on it in the end zone for a touchback.
“I just looked down and the ball was between my legs,” Louderback said. “And I thought, ‘I got to pick it up.’ Just did my job.”
The Panthers stopped Greenfield/Northwestern on downs in the fourth at the Central 47 when 6-1, 255-pound lineman Owen Roth’s big hit caused Pembrook’s fourth-and-4 pass to sail wildly incomplete with 3:30 left.
Needing a first down to ice the game, Central back Drew Paben went in motion from the left side and took a handoff on an end-around right. The speedy junior slipped a tackle in the backfield before bending up the right sideline, somehow keeping his cleats inbounds as he pulled away for a 55-yard score.
Tight end Carter Eyler’s two-point catch gave Central its final margin.
“Greenfield came out real physical and we said we’re going to have to match that in the second half,” Dixon said. “The guys bought in, and we just played Panther football.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.