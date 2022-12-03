QUINCY – It is a message Kevin Meyer has delivered so many times, his basketball team knows it by heart.
“It’s not how far you fall,” senior Alex Connoyer said. “It’s how high you bounce back.”
Those words proved prophetic as Quincy Notre Dame rallied for an impressive home win.
The Raiders erased a five-point halftime deficit before earning a hard-fought 52-44 victory over Macomb on Saturday night at The Pit.
It was a much-needed win for the QND boys after Friday’s lopsided loss at defending state champion Sacred Heart Griffin.
Notre Dame improved to 3-1 overall while handing the Bombers their first loss in four games.
“This was a big, big bounce back against a good team,” said Meyer, the veteran QND head coach. “It was a tough, grind-it-out ballgame and our guys just kept battling.”
The Raiders trailed by nine points in the first half before closing the gap to 26-21 at the break.
Connoyer and fellow senior Josh Bocke converted on baskets for QND just before the half.
“We were down at the half, but we were getting to the basket and getting every shot we wanted,” Meyer said. “We missed some layups, and we didn’t make free throws.”
The second half was a different story.
Notre Dame charged out strong, embarking on a 9-0 run to open the third quarter.
Senior Jake Hoyt buried a 3-pointer, Bocke powered home two baskets in the paint and Connoyer converted in the lane.
That pushed the Raiders to a 30-26 lead.
Macomb responded with six straight points to regain the lead, but QND answered with an 8-4 run to close the third quarter.
Bocke connected again in the lane to give the Raiders a 38-36 lead entering the fourth quarter.
Notre Dame never trailed again.
“In the second half, we were much more disciplined,” Meyer said.
The burly, 6-foot-3 Bocke converted on a beautiful spin move with his left hand to start the final period.
“Josh went to work,” Meyer said. “He is crafty. He can go left and he can go right. He put that on display tonight.”
Senior Jackson Stratton’s drive and Connoyer’s putback capped a 7-0 spurt to start the fourth quarter.
QND also tightened up defensively over the final two quarters.
“We gave up a lot of easy baskets and we weren’t connected in the first half,” Meyer said. “We did a better job defensively, especially in the third quarter.”
Bocke finished with a team-high 16 points while Connoyer added 15 for the winning squad.
“We were struggling in the first half, but we were confident we could come back strong,” Connoyer said. “We trust each other and we knew we had to communicate better. We had to play more as a team.”
Bocke drained a pair of free throws for the final margin. He did an excellent job getting 6-foot-6 Macomb center Ian Case in foul trouble in the first half.
Case eventually fouled out early in the final period.
“That obviously was important to get him in foul trouble,” Bocke said. “He’s a lot bigger than me. When he had to sit out, that made things a lot easier for me with some smaller guys guarding me.”
Bocke could sense early on Saturday that it might be a special night for him and the Raiders.
“I got off to a good start and my confidence kept growing,” he said. “This was huge for us to come back the way we did. Everyone on the team gave a great effort.”
