QUINCY — A highlight reel first inning propelled the Quincy Notre Dame baseball team to another impressive victory.
The unbeaten Raiders erupted for 11 first-inning runs while cruising past Highland 14-0 in five innings on Friday afternoon.
The high-powered QND offense simply put on a show for fans on a sunny 50-degree day at Ferd Niemann Jr. Memorial Ballfield.
Notre Dame improved to 7-0 overall.
“We came out strong in the first two innings and did what we expected,” QND coach Ryan Oden said. “Our starting lineup came through with another good performance offensively.
“It was a good opportunity for us to get some guys in who hadn’t played varsity yet. I was happy to see those guys have success.”
The Raiders wasted little time taking charge.
Tucker Tollerton delivered a three-run, inside-the-park homer to left center field for Notre Dame.
“Tucker has some speed,” Oden said. “When he came into third, I was watching the relay guy. I knew he had a chance to score. I sent him and it worked out well for us.”
Teammate Dalton Miller then clobbered a three-run home run to right field in the opening inning of the makeup game.
“Dalton loves to hit the ball the opposite way,” Oden said. “That’s where his power is and you saw that again in this game.”
Evan Kenning pitched a one-hit shutout for Notre Dame.
“Evan struggled a little bit in the first inning,” Oden said. “But our defense made some plays and he was able to get out of it.”
Miller led the offense with two hits and five RBIs.
The Raiders are scheduled to play a doubleheader at Jacksonville on Saturday.
“They’re a scrappy team and we split with them last year,” Oden said. “We’ve looking forward to the challenge.
“We’ve got our two dudes going on the mound. If we keep hitting well and playing good defense, I’m confident in our chances. We just have to play our kind of baseball.”
