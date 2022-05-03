QUINCY -- The Quincy Notre Dame softball team busted out the heavy metal.
And the sound of pings was ringing all over the Backyard on a chilly Tuesday afternoon.
QND erupted for a 14-run first inning en route to a 17-2 win over Southeastern.
The Lady Raiders improved to 18-5 overall.
“We came out strong and hit a lot of line drives,” QND coach Eric Orne said. “We got our bats going early and that’s what we need to do.”
Notre Dame freshman Alyssa Ley connected on a two-run triple before crushing a three-run home run to left field during the first inning.
It was Ley’s first career home run.
“It was a really good day for Alyssa,” Orne said. “That was a breakout game for her. That is another key bat in our lineup. She’s building a lot of confidence.”
Junior standout Abbey Schreacke contributed a pair of RBI doubles in the opening inning while senior Eryn Cornwell ripped an RBI double.
Brooke Boden started in the circle for the Raiders and allowed two runs in three innings.
“Brooke did a nice job pitching,” Orne said.
Notre Dame was able to take out a majority of its starters after the big first inning.
QND tacked on three runs in the bottom of the third inning to end the game.
The Lady Raiders are scheduled to play at Macomb, a team it defeated 8-3 earlier this season, on Thursday.
“Macomb is one of the top seeds in the Subsectional,” Orne said. “We need to make sure we are ready to go. It will be a good battle. It’s the type of game you want this time of year.”
