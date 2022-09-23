GALESBURG, Ill. – The Quincy Blue Devils relied on turnovers and their ground game to post a 42-14 Western Big Six Conference victory over Galesburg on Friday.
Quincy, the most pass happy team in the league, had its most modest air attack of the season and started slowly, leading only 14-7 at halftime.
The Blue Devils, who improved to 4-1 and 2-1 in the WB6, took advantage of a Galesburg fumble and a bad snap on a punt attempt to score two short-field touchdowns in the first quarter, Brian Douglas running the ball in from 7 yards and 1 yard out to put Quincy ahead 14-0.
But the Blue Devils' passing game struggled in the rain and an early feisty Silver Streaks defensive effort in the first half.
Quincy sophomore quarterback Bradyn Little, who set school records last week for passing TDs and yards in a game, was only 6 for 16 for 96 yards in the first half and threw two of his three interceptions in the game.
The second interception was returned 99 yards for a Galesburg touchdown by Nolan Carl with 30.8 seconds left before intermission to cut the lead to 14-7.
But that was a close as the Silver Streaks, 1-4, 0-3, would get the rest of the way.
Douglas scored two more rushing TDs, another 1-yarder and an 8-yarder to put the Blue Devils ahead 28-7 near the end of the third quarter.
Jeraius Rice returned an interception 85 yards for a touchdown and scored on a 54-yard TD on a run from scrimmage to account for Quincy's final scores in the fourth quarter.
Douglas rushed 16 times for 121 yards and Rice carried 8 times for 79 yards to power the Blue Devils.
