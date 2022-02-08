QUINCY — Quincy Notre Dame needed a win.
And in a big way.
In the midst of a rugged and brutal late-season stretch of games, the Raiders turned in a superb performance Tuesday night.
QND used its pressure defense, an efficient offense and its height advantage to earn a 67-55 boys’ basketball win over Mendon Unity.
Quincy Notre Dame improved to 15-9 overall with the triumph in front of an excellent home crowd at the Pit.
“I felt like this was a must-win for us, especially with what we have coming up this weekend,” QND coach Kevin Meyer said. “It was a game we needed, and it allows us to get that bad taste out of our mouths after a couple losses. I was really proud of our effort once again.”
Mendon Unity fell to 6-20. Vincent Maglioacchetti and Melvin McMillen led the Mustangs with 15 points each.
“Notre Dame has a ton of length – we had trouble matching up with their size,” Unity coach Keith Carothers said. “I’m proud of the way we played against a very good team. We fought real hard and continued to battle all the way through.”
QND, coming off two straight home losses to strong opponents, faced a strong challenge from the Mustangs early on.
The Raiders bolted to an early 17-10 edge, but Unity battled back.
QND led 19-17 after one quarter and 33-30 at the half.
Notre Dame stormed out after the break and embarked on a 9-0 run.
The decisive spurt was ignited by a four-point play by Jackson Stratton after he was fouled while hitting a 3-pointer.
The Raiders widened the lead to double digits before finishing the conference victory.
Braden Sheffield and Jake Wallingford led a balanced Notre Dame scoring ledger with 14 points apiece.
Stratton added 11 points for the winners and Jake Hoyt chipped in 10.
The Raiders did struggle to a 16-of-29 night from the free-throw line.
“We’ll just keep shooting – that’s all we can do,” Meyer said. “We haven’t had a practice for six days because we’ve been playing so many games. Our rhythm and routine was off a little bit from that standpoint. We’ve shot it really well from the line – we just have to get that out of our system and come back ready to go Friday night.”
QND is scheduled to play at state-ranked Liberty on Friday night.
“We have two days of practice to get ready for them,” Meyer said. “They’re long and athletic, and they’re well-coached. We have two days to get ready and see what we can do.”
