QUINCY -- Fostering chemistry is often a goal for teams, which can be difficult in a junior college environment where there are constant roster changes.
The family ties with the John Wood Community College men's basketball team has made that job easier for head coach Brad Hoyt.
The Blazers have an unique family dynamic with a pair of twins and their cousin, along with another set of brothers.
There are three players from the Talton family -- twin brothers Joshua and Josiah and their cousin Jeremiah, as well as a pair of brothers from the Klingele family, Breiton and Nolton.
“Playing together on a team is a dream,” said Joshua Talton. “It's really cool to be able to play with your brother and basically your other brother, but cousin.”
The Talton's story began on a little hoop in their backyard over gravel pavement. Dribbling on the uneven gravel was challenging but it made them better ball handlers, according to Josiah.
“Our Dad would always watch us,” said Josiah Talton. We’d be out there forever.”
The Talton twins and their cousin have spent nearly every weekend together since they were three-years-old. Many of those weekends were spent competing under that backyard hoop exchanging smack-talk, bettering their skills, and tightening their family-bond.
However, this family bond was a generational passing.
Before the Talton trio, there were the Talton brothers -- Ed being the father of Joshua and Josiah, and Germaine, the father of Jeremiah.
Ed and Germaine initiated the competitive play between the boys early on. They played 21 and even brought the boys to a Sunday ‘old-man’ league of pick-up basketball where the young boys would try their skills.
Both Ed and Germaine played college basketball, with the latter also playing at John Wood
Though playing for John Wood was part of the plan for Joshua, playing all together on one team was not the original path for the trio.
“God allowed our paths to meet up, so it was definitely God’s timing — God’s path,” said Joshua Talton. “I know that all three of us are supposed to be here.”
Josiah had a choice to make between sports or a career in engineering. He got accepted into the Kansas State University engineering program and seemed to be veering toward the academic route.
The decision would be made in a split-second buzzer beater shot.
The twins were playing their senior basketball season at Monroe City High School in Missouri last season. The Panthers finished third in state during their sophomore year, second in state their junior year, and were hoping to finally win it all in their senior season.
Instead, Monroe City fell to Duchesne in the Class 3 sectionals after being on the wrong side of a buzzer-beater.
This was supposed to be Josiah's final moment of competitive basketball, but instead it encouraged him to continue playing.
After the sectional loss, Josiah immediately went up to his brother and told Joshua he could not stop playing basketball because he loved it too much.
Thus the twins continued on.
As for Jeremiah, he had committed to play D1 basketball at the University of New Orleans. Two months later, he decommited because it was not the atmosphere he wanted to be in.
“That was the real shocker,” said Joshua Talton.
He had not expected the decision from his cousin and Jeremiah did not anticipate his path leading to John Wood, either.
The Klingele family were brought up similarly, given the right of passage through the game of basketball by their father and uncles.
“Back in his day (our father) was really good,” said Nolton Klingele. “He showed us how to play. All our uncles played as well. I think it all translated over to us.”
Nolton is a year older than Breiton, but they managed to always play on the same team together growing up.
The Klingele brothers attended Liberty High School, where they spent two seasons on varsity together. They believed their run was over after Nolton graduated and committed to the Culver-Stockton College men's basketball program.
Unbeknownst to them, their paths on the court would cross again.
“Not only us being family that way, but everyone knowing each other and playing against each other and going to the same trainers (all our lives makes a difference),” said Nolton Klingele.
Breiton received an opportunity to play at JWCC after last season, which encouraged Nolton to transfer over as well.
Subsequently, John Wood now has a team led by Talton's and Klingele's with a family bond to carry them into the 2022-2023 basketball season — and the dynamic shows on the court.
“It makes the team so much closer,” said Breiton Klingele. “Everyone on the team feeds off of us (five).”
There is a special advantage to sharing the court with your immediate family.
“We know each other's personalities and how each other play, so that would be an advantage,” said Joshua Talton. “You know what they’re going to do so you can get the ball to their spot.”
Although, there can be disadvantages to such a closeness.
“There’s times when I can't stand (my brother),” said Joshua Talton. “But he’s our point guard,” so he’s hard to avoid.
But the pros certainly outweigh the cons.
“It definitely makes the team tighter,” said Joshua Talton. “You're actually blood-related to them. If you don't give it 100%, you are letting your legit brother down. In college basketball you have these ups and downs, but (we) have this accountability partner. It's good.”
