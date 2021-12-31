QUINCY — The John Wood Blazers know they can play with anybody.
It is just a matter of sustaining that high level of play for a longer period.
John Wood overcame a huge early deficit, taking the lead briefly before falling to No. 14 Kirkwood 77-71 in junior college basketball play Friday afternoon.
The Blazers dropped to 10-6 overall after competing against a loaded field while hosting the New Year’s Classic.
“We dug ourselves too big of a hole early and we really had to fight back after that,” John Wood coach Brad Hoyt said. “We have to figure out a way to put ourselves in position to play 37 good minutes of basketball. I thought tonight we played about 33. Against good quality teams, our margin of error doesn’t allow that.”
Kirkwood, a perennial power than was ranked No. 1 earlier this season, downed John Wood for the second time this season.
The talented and deep Eagles blew the game open early, storming to a 26-10 lead.
But the Blazers came right back while embarking on a 14-0 run.
All-American Jarvis Jennings drained a 3-pointer to ignite the run that also included two treys by Maurice McCullum and one by Jenson Whiteman.
Kirkwood led 41-35 at the break before a back-and-forth second half.
John Wood stayed within striking distance as Jennings caught fire.
The Blazers eventually took the lead at 65-63 when point guard Daylan Dalton broke free for an uncontested layup.
The Eagles eventually regained the lead when Dre Anderson’s 3-pointer made it 71-69. Anderson led KCC with 21 points.
John Wood had one final answer when Jennings converted in the lane to knot the score at 71-71.
But Kirkwood responded with a dunk by 6-foot-9 Blake Brinkmeyer with 38 seconds left to regain the lead for good.
Jennings finished with 24 points and five rebounds.
“That was a tough loss, especially after making that big of a comeback,” Jennings said. “We need to be ready to go and get off to a better start in games. We can definitely play with anybody. We just need to play with more energy and play with more consistency.”
Teammate Garrett Snow contributed 17 points and five boards off the bench for the Blazers.
McCullum added 12 points for John Wood and Whiteman finished with 11.
“This is a resilient group,” Hoyt said. “We really competed well. Our bench came in and provided us a spark.”
“I’m proud of the collective fight of this team. We’re just not good enough to take the first two or three minutes of a game off and try to figure it out.”
The Blazers invited another strong field to their New Year’s Classic.
“This is our eighth year of doing this,” Hoyt said. “My coaching buddies say I’m crazy because I invite the good ones to come in here. We do that for a reason.
“I want us to come back after break with something to jump-start us for the second semester. We played two high-caliber teams and had our chances the last two days. We will see how we respond.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.