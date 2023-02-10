John Wood Community College men's basketball team defeated Central Methodist with a cushioned lead 87-44.
Jenson Whiteman led in scoring with 21 points.
JWCC is 14-11 on the year and 2-3 in conference, winning three games in a row.
The Trail Blazers will have a quick turnaround, playing Wednesday at Spoon River College for a 5:30 p.m. tipoff.
Monroe City girls basketball defeated Clarence Cannon Conference foe Centralia in a neck and neck battle 32-31.
Monroe City freshman Naaron Hays led in scoring with 14 points, while Centralia's Brunkhorst scored a game-high 19 points.
Monroe City (9-14) will host Kirksville (10-11) in its next game at 7:30 p.m. on Monday.
Camp Point Central and Macomb boys basketball had a close matchup, leaving Central walking away with the win 44-37.
Central’s Isaac Genenbacher and Carter Eyler tied for the scoring lead with 12 points, followed by Nick Moore with 10.
Macomb’s Dion Doyle led his team in scoring with 10 points followed by Jack Duncan and Nolan Kerr with eight.
Macomb is 23-6 overall and undefeated in the Prairieland Conference at 4-0.
Camp Point Central is now 23-4 overall and undefeated in the West Central Conference at 9-0.
Central will play the West Central Co-op and Macomb will play Payson next. Both games will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 14.
Illini West defeated Bushnell-Prairie City 66-39 in a boys basketball road game on Friday night.
Nolan Deitrich led the Chargers in scoring with 20 points.
Illini West (17-12) will host Havana in its next game at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Quincy University opened the baseball season with a splash, defeating Tampa 8-7 on Friday.
The No. 20 ranked Hawks jumped out to an eight-run lead by the fifth inning and fought off a Spartans comeback attempt.
Hawks starting pitcher Spencer Walker went 4.1 innings with two earned runs and three strikeouts in a victory.
Lance Logsdon went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs. Luke Napleton hit a two-run home run.
QU (1-0) returns to action for Game 2 of the series at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
