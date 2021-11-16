QUINCY — Nobody can accuse the John Wood Community College basketball team of playing a cupcake schedule.
The Blazers are battling their share of top-notch opponents in the early weeks of the season.
They are coming off a heartbreaking overtime loss to the defending national champions.
And now they are preparing to battle the team ranked No. 1 in the NJCAA Division II poll.
“We’ve been playing some tough teams and those are great tests for us,” JWCC coach Brad Hoyt said. “It gives us an opportunity to play some great competition. This will give us a great idea where we are at and what we need to do better.”
John Wood provides its own share of challenges for its opponents.
The Blazers have established a tradition of excellence under Hoyt, now in his 11th season as head coach.
John Wood was second in the nation in 2015 and returns four starters from the team that qualified for the national tournament last year.
The No. 17 Blazers are in the middle of a brutal November stretch.
John Wood dropped a hard-fought matchup with No. 6 Des Moines Area Community College, falling 85-81 in overtime on Saturday night at home. DMACC is the reigning national champion.
“It could’ve gone either way,” Hoyt said. “We had our opportunities and we had some shots that just didn’t fall. It was a pretty high-level game for the second week of November.”
The Blazers (3-2) are scheduled to play at top-ranked Kirkwood on Tuesday night.
Jarvis Jennings turned in a spectacular performance against DMACC, connecting for game-high totals of 37 points and 11 rebounds.
“I cleared my mind and settled down, and everything just started rolling for me,” Jennings said. “The rim got bigger, and it was all clicking for me. It was a good night, but we felt like we could’ve come away with a win. We played really well as a team in the second half. We just have to learn from that game and move forward.”
Jennings, a 6-foot-2 guard, came back to John Wood after athletes were granted an extra year of eligibility because of COVID issues.
“I felt like I still had a lot to work on at this level – physically and mentally,” Jennings said. “I wasn’t satisfied with where I was, and I feel like I can still improve. I’m fine-tuning everything in my game right now.”
Hoyt is impressed with the way Jennings has performed.
“Jarvis is a third-year guy,” Hoyt said. “He just has a toughness about him. He understands what we do and how we do it. He’s got a real focus on getting us back to the national tournament.”
Brandon Kracht also has caught fire for the Blazers in recent games. He scored 16 points in Saturday’s OT loss.
Jennings and Kracht scored 19 points apiece in John Wood’s win over No. 8 Henry Ford on Friday.
Kracht, a 6-1 guard, is a threat from the outside with his 3-point shooting.
“I’m starting to get in a little better groove shooting the ball,” Kracht said. “It was good to be able to help the team. We played pretty well against some good competition over the weekend.”
The Blazers are eager for a shot at facing the top-ranked Eagles.
“We’re excited to have an opportunity to go over there and get a win,” Kracht said. “We love these big games. We’re playing these tough games early in the season to prepare us for the most important games in February and March. We have the potential to go really far, and I like our chances.”
