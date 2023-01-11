QUINCY -- No lead is safe when you are facing a resilient team like St. Louis Community College, who entered Wednesday's game on a seven-game winning streak.

Although John Wood came away with a 72-66 win, it got interesting down the stretch as the Archers made a late push.

