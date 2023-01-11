QUINCY -- No lead is safe when you are facing a resilient team like St. Louis Community College, who entered Wednesday's game on a seven-game winning streak.
Although John Wood came away with a 72-66 win, it got interesting down the stretch as the Archers made a late push.
"It was definitely our defense and rebounding," said Blazers small forward Jeremiah Talton about the win. "We crashed the boards hard. (The Archers) were a great team. They fought hard all game, so props to them. I thought we finished the game pretty strong."
At various points of the game, John Wood built up double-digit leads.
John Wood's lead narrowed to 34-26 by halftime after holding a 12-point lead earlier in the first half.
"They are bigger and more athletic," Hoyt said. "We've got a guy who's out, so that changes our rebounding responsibilities. I thought on the perimeter, some of our defensive pieces tonight were as good as it's been all year."
The Blazers once again had a double-digit lead during the second half, only to see it disappear.
St. Louis Community College chiseled John Wood's lead to seven points with under three minutes remaining and just four points with 10 second remaining.
"The last two-and-a-half minutes really exposed some things with us," said Blazers head coach Brad Hoyt. "I told those guys I'm going to work really hard to make those last minutes easier on them. We've got some work to do to be able to handle that kind of pressure. I thought we made enough plays earlier in the game to get a cushion to be able to withstand it."
The big key for John Wood sealing the deal was clutch free throw shooting by Talton, Jenson Whiteman and Darrius Bolden.
Talton went 5-for-6 at the line and finished with 13 points. He added six rebounds, two assists and two steals.
"I'm glad I was able to make them, except for the first one I shot," Talton said.
Whiteman finished with a team-high 14 points and picked up five boards.
John Wood sophomore Justin Allen contributed nine points, four rebounds and four assists.
Nine different players scored for John Wood in Wednesday's win.
"We've got to continue to develop in order to get more guys in the scoring column to where it's not more lopsided one way or the other," Hoyt said. "Jeremiah has done the bulk of the scoring for us. I thought tonight we had some balance. It was nice to see Jensen make some shots."
All five starters for St. Louis C.C. finished with double-digit scoring, led by Anias Futrell with 14 points.
Wednesday's win snapped a two-game losing streak for John Wood.
"We definitely needed it," Talton said. "We are going to play in league play now. So that's key for us to continue winning and build off of that."
John Wood (10-8) will host Spoon River College in its next game at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
"We are going to look at some film and luckily we've got a week," Hoyt said. "We don't play this weekend, so we've got a little bit of time to recoup and get healthy."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.