QUINCY — Brandon Kracht released a shot in the opening stages of the game.
And the ball splashed cleanly through the net.
Kracht had a feeling it might be one of those special nights.
And it was.
The sharpshooter was on target all night long, connecting for a game-high 21 points as John Wood downed Illinois Central 86-74 in men’s basketball play Wednesday night.
“We’re finding ways to win,” John Wood coach Brad Hoyt said. “The thing we talk about all the time is trying find a way to win games easier. Right now, we’re grinding a little more than I would like. Our flow is not at a place that’s end of the year ready yet, but at the same time we find ways to win. Tonight, we had to win a little ugly. We had some big rebounds.”
The Blazers improved to 14-8 overall and 3-1 in conference play. The Cougars fell to 8-8, 1-2.
Kracht, a freshman from Kahoka, Mo., connected on a trio of early 3-pointers as John Wood grabbed an early double-digit lead.
“Brandon can really, really shoot the ball,” Hoyt said. “And he definitely showed that tonight.”
Illinois Central fought back to draw within 45-41 by halftime, but the Blazers regained control after the break.
Kracht drilled his fourth trey before converting on a runner in the lane on the next possession.
That widened John Wood’s lead back to double digits at 62-51.
Kracht then hit his fifth triple as the Blazers pulled away late in the game.
“I just got into a good rhythm and my teammates got me the ball,” Kracht said. “I started off strong and I was able to knock the shots down. We shot it well as a team and that was a good sign.”
John Wood led by as many as 18 points in the closing stages of the game.
All-American Jarvis Jennings collected 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Blazers.
Teammate Ja’Veon Taylor also had 18 points and 10 boards for JWCC. Taylor delivered with five 3-pointers.
The Blazers hit 14 threes while shooting an impressive 56 percent from long distance.
“That’s a huge part of what we do is shoot threes,” Hoyt said. “We get those because of our spacing and because of our pace. That gave us open looks and we were able to knock those shots down.”
Also for John Wood, Garrett Snow contributed 13 points and 11 rebounds while Gabe Cox finished with 10 assists.
Tony Mabon Jr. scored 16 points off the bench to lead Illinois Central.
The Blazers shot it well, but also committed 21 turnovers in the contest.
“Each individual turnover can be explained,” Hoyt said. “But you can’t explain 20 of them during the course of a game. That makes the game harder when you’re making bad decisions. That just stops your flow.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.