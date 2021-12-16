QUINCY — For more than nine minutes of game time Thursday night, the Quincy High School girls’ basketball team held Moline scoreless.
“But we did nothing to help ourselves,” Blue Devils coach Brad Dance said. “That’s the frustrating part.”
QHS turned in another stellar effort on the defensive end, but its offense was stuck in neutral for much of the night.
The Blue Devils turned the ball over 27 times en route to a 44-32 Western Big Six Conference loss at the QHS gym.
Moline (7-3, 5-1 WB6) built a double-digit lead in the first quarter and was never really threatened for the rest of the game despite having its own problems on offense. The Blue Devils trailed 28-18 at halftime and had multiple opportunities to cut into the lead in the third quarter.
“In the third quarter, we each had six or seven possessions where no one scored,” Dance said. “If we score on half those it’s a six- or seven-point game and we are right where we need to be.”
The Maroons used a full-court press to fluster Quincy’s guards, but it wasn’t the press that caused the QHS offense to sputter. The Blue Devils had to play much of the first half without sophomore post player Taylor Fohey, the team’s leading scorer and rebounder.
Fohey picked up three fouls in the first half, two of those fouls on charges. She picked her third foul with 5 minutes, 30 seconds left in the first half and played sparingly the rest of the half.
“It was a learning experience for us,” Dance said. “We knew that they were going to come and pressure us.”
The Blue Devils looked like they might crawl back into the game early in the fourth quarter when Fohey scored on consecutive possessions in the low block off assists by Laci Novosel. But Moline put together a 7-2 run to put the game away.
Quincy forced Moline into 17 turnovers, and the Maroons scored just 23 points over the final three quarters.
“I can’t fault their effort, they busted their butts on the defensive end,” Dance said. “We have to get better on the offensive end. We’re going to get better, but it’s going to take time.”
Despite being mired in foul trouble, Fohey led the way for Quincy with nine points and six rebounds. Asia Seangmany added seven points, while Leila Dade and Leah Chevalier had six each for Quincy (5-3, 3-3 WB6).
The Blue Devils return to action on Saturday when they face Monroe City in a 1:30 p.m. game at the Rumble on the River shootout at John Wood Community College.
