QUINCY — It hasn’t been smooth sailing for the Quincy High School girls basketball program this season.
A young Blue Devils team lost a key learning experience at Christmas time when illness forced them to withdraw from the Dixon Holiday Tournament.
That led to a 16-day layoff, which led to a rough start to the 2022 portion of their schedule.
Quincy lost its first four games in January, but as the calendar turns to February and the postseason lurking around the corner, the Blue Devils are playing some of their best basketball of the season.
Quincy enters Thursday’s home game against United Township as winners of three straight games, boosting its overall record to 9-8 and its Western Big Six Conference mark to 5-6.
“We’re playing really well right now,” sophomore point guard Leila Dade said. “After Christmas break, we had a really rocky start. We played Geneseo really close and even though we lost, we played a heck of a game. We’re executing better and all around playing better.”
Quincy gave WB6-leading Geneseo all it could handle before the Maple Leafs pulled away for a win on Jan. 13. That sowed the seeds for the Blue Devils’ stretch run. Quincy pulled out a 38-37 victory at Springfield last Tuesday when sophomore Taylor Fohey made two free throws with four seconds left to play.
The Blue Devils carried over the momentum to notch a 40-25 victory at home over Galesburg last Thursday.
Quincy continued its recent run of success with a WB6 road win Saturday at Sterling.
As has been the case all season, defense is what has carried QHS.
“I think our defense is very good and I think that is what saves us,” junior Asia Seangmany said. “After the Springfield win, it made our confidence go up. I think we are going to keep winning.”
Blue Devils coach Brad Dance certainly hopes so. He said the goal is to get better as the season progresses, and the defense is answering that call.
“The biggest difference between now and earlier in the year is our hands are up and we’re getting a lot more deflections,” Dance said. “We preached it early, but now they are seeing the benefits of actually doing it.”
The Blue Devils are yielding just over 38 points per game overall and are even better inside the cozy confines of the QHS gym, allowing just 35.7 points a night.
The Blue Devils’ offense is led by Fohey, who averages around 14 points and seven rebounds per game. She pairs with senior Laci Novosel to give QHS a potent punch in the low post.
Sophomore Leah Chevalier joins Dade and Seangmany on the perimeter. Those five play most of the minutes with senior Olivia Dougherty playing the role of top reserve.
Quincy will seek revenge in its final three WB6 games. The Blue Devils fell to United Township, Moline and Rock Island earlier this year.
QHS will play at Moline on Saturday before closing the regular season next week with home games against Hannibal on Tuesday and Rock Island on Thursday.
