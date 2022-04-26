QUINCY — The stage was set Tuesday afternoon for a second straight day of late-inning heroics, Blue Devil baseball style.
Trailing 5-3 entering the bottom of the seventh inning, Quincy batters Joe Schroeder and Raulin Zanger greeted Moline reliever Ethan Mesich-Fiems with back-to-back singles. Blake Bunch’s sacrifice bunt was mishandled by Moline’s Seamus Boyle, who compounded his fielding miscue by firing an errant throw wide of first base. Schroeder scored and Zanger went to third with the tying run while Bunch motored to second with the potential winning run.
That’s where the rally ended.
Mesich-Fiems settled down quickly to quell the uprising and preserve a 5-4 Moline victory.
“The bottom of our order came up pretty clutch there at the end,” Blue Devils coach Brandon Crisp said. “I told the guys afterwards I was disappointed, but I also was proud of them. We had a lot of loud outs. It wasn’t like we went up there just flailing away.
“We hit a lot of balls right at ’em. If they’re five, 10 feet either way, this is a much different game.”
In the bottom of the seventh with runners at second and third and no outs, Mesich-Fiems coaxed Quincy’s Logan Eaton into a pop out to Maroons second baseman Shawn Lewis. Blue Devils leadoff batter Kenny Taylor, who had lined a sharp single to right in the sixth, cracked a similar liner but this time right at Moline’s Hunter Warren, who was playing a shallower-than-normal center field. Zanger held at third, and was ultimately stranded, when Mesich-Fiems retired Connor Schwindeler on strikes to end the game.
“Huge. A tough situation and he got the job done,” Moline coach Craig Schimmel said of Mesich-Fiems, who notched his second save. “If you look at some of our games, we’ve lost it in a similar situation where we lose focus and let things get away from us.”
Schimmel said Moline starting pitcher Zach Holton – who improved his season record to 4-2 – “was fantastic all game long.”
Quincy, which rallied to beat Beardstown 8-7 Monday, managed only one hit through the first five innings against Holton.
Trailing 5-1 in the bottom of the sixth inning, Quincy senior catcher Luke Mettemeyer reached on a fielder’s choice and then scored ahead of senior first baseman Grayson Cook’s home run over the left-field fence.
“Connor didn’t have his A-plus stuff, and he struggled to figure out his breaking pitch,” Crisp said. “He was up in the zone a little bit. But he really battled through things. He gave us six strong innings today.”
Moline (15-7 overall, 8-2 Western Big Six) scored twice in the second inning and added two more runs in the top of the fifth with two outs when designated hitter Davis Hoffstatter looped an opposite field single to left that scored both Noah Harrison and Boyle.
Prior to Hoffstatter’s base hit the Maroons benefited from a throwing error by Schwindeler, whose errant pickoff attempt at second base bounced off Harrison’s helmet into center field, advancing the runners to second and third.
The Blue Devils, 8-8 overall and 3-3 in the Western Big Six, travel to Sterling for a doubleheader on Friday.
