QUINCY – Eric McClelland put his best foot forward and never looked back Saturday morning at Bob Mays Park.
For if he did, he may not have seen his competition in the 48th annual Tom Oakley cross country invitational.
McClelland won the 5K boys race in 16:22, almost 40 seconds quicker than runner-up Parker Quinlan of West Hancock, who finished in 16:59. The Blue Devil boys placed six runners in the top 10 to win the team title.
Being that far in front looks easier than it is, McClelland said.
“Personally, I’d rather have someone closer to me to help carry me through the race,” the Blue Devil senior said.
Quincy coach Eric Davis was happy with both of his teams’ overall effort, which included a girls team championship and an individual win in the girls race by junior Olivia Schuering.
“Most of our girls ran close to their (personal records) and that says a lot on this course,” Davis said, “which is all of three miles. It’s not flat at all, it’s not a course built for speed.”
In a much closer girls race, Schuering covered the course in 18:49, six seconds faster than runner-up Arianna Neisen of Liberty.
“I was happy with it, I was feeling good all the way around,” Schuering said. “Of course, I give all glory to God.”
Neisen, who defeated Schuering earlier this season, was not 100 percent healthy for the race.
“But that’s to be expected, at this time of the year in a cross country season,” Liberty coach Jared Schmidt said. “(Schuering) ran very well and deserved to win. Our top kids ran well. Lane (Obert) had a better day this week than Arianna did, but I expect she’ll be in better shape for Tuesday’s conference meet at Rushville.”
Obert finished fifth overall in 17:07. Samuel Morehead of Burlington finished third in 17:00, just ahead of fourth-place finisher Jude Mintle of Quincy (17:05).
The boys top 10 included Tommy Hess of Quincy (6th, 17:13), Cameron MacDonugh of Quincy (7th, 17:16), Gavin Slee of Quincy (8th, 17:18), Colby Allen of Quincy (9th, 17:18) and Joseph Warning of Notre Dame (10th, 17:23).
2022 Tom Oakley Invitational at Bob Mays Park, Quincy
Varsity boys team scores: 1, Quincy (1-McClelland, 3-Mintle, 4-Hess, 5-MacDonough, 6-Slee) 19; 2, Burlington (2-S. Morehead, 11-Hutchinson,12-A. Morehead, 14-Jolin, 17-Klatt) 56; 3, Notre Dame (8-Warning, 13-Sutton, 16-Moore, 18-Pritts, 22-Peters) 77; 4, Marion County (9-Wright, 15-Britt, 19-Tuley, 23-Schluckebier, 26-Martin) 92, Illini West (21-Mudd, 30-Cano, 31-Mullen, 32-Morehouse, 33-Swisher) 147.
Varsity boys individual top finishers: 1, Eric McClelland, QHS, 16:22; 2, Parker Quinlan, West Hancock, 16:59; 3, Samuel Morehead, Burlington, 17:00; 4, Jude Mintle, QHS, 17:05; 5, Lane Obert, Liberty, 17:07; 6, Tommy Hess, QHS, 17:13; 7, Cameron MacDonough, QHS, 17:16; 8, Gavin Slee, QHS, 17:18; 9, Colby Allen, QHS, 17:18; 10, Joseph Warning, QND, 17:23.
Varsity girls team scores: 1, Quincy (1-Schuering, 2-Meyers, 3-Scheufele, 5-Uppinghouse, 7-McClelland) 18; 2, Notre Dame (4-Genenbacher, 8-Spears, 10-Farah, 12-Koch, 13-Patton) 47; 3, Burlington (11-Stiefel, 15-Schroeder, 18-Kobliska, 19-Downey, 23-Pender) 86; 4, Clark County (6-St. Clair, 17-Little, 20-Johnson, 22-Hodges, 26-Brotherton).
Varsity girls individual top finishers: 1, Olivia Schuering, QHS, 18:49; 2, Arianna Neisen, Liberty, 18:55; 3, Alexandria Meyers, QHS, 20:14; 4, Keeauna Scheufele, QHS, 21:05; 5, Abigail Genenbacher, QND, 21:19; 6, Nataly Uppinghouse, QHS, 21:28; 7, Avery Wyatt, Pittsfield, 21:50; 8, Cady St. Clair, Clark County, 21:52; 9, Amick McClelland, QHS, 21:52; 10, Meghan Spears, QND, 21:57.
