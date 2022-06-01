QUINCY — It has been a stressful couple of weeks for former Quincy High basketball standout Jeremiah Talton.
But in the end, Talton arrived at a decision that he was most comfortable with.
And Quincy basketball fans will have a golden opportunity to keep following his career.
Talton, an all-stater and 2022 Western Big 6 Player of the Year, announced Wednesday that he will be attending John Wood Community College.
The 6-foot-6 swingman had earlier signed with the University of New Orleans, but decommitted earlier this week.
“It’s been a very hard decision, but after talking to my family I feel like this is going to be the best fit for me,” Talton said. “New Orleans is a great school with a good coaching staff, but ultimately it wasn’t a great fit for me.
“I wanted to be closer to home and I felt like John Wood provides a great opportunity for me. I’m definitely relieved to have this over with.”
Talton joins a highly successful John Wood program that has made numerous national tournament appearances.
“I was looking at John Wood and Quincy University,” Talton said. “John Wood just felt like a better fit for me. I’ve known Coach (Brad) Hoyt for a long time. They have a style of play that really suits my game well. I can shoot a lot of 3-pointers and showcase my strengths. I’m excited to be joining their program.”
Talton will join his cousins, former Monroe City standouts Joshua and Josiah Talton, on the John Wood roster.
“I am very close to my cousins and it’s going to be fun to be on the same team with them,” Jeremiah said. “That’s definitely a bonus that they are there.”
Jeremiah Talton led the Blue Devils to Western Big 6, regional and sectional titles this past season. QHS advanced to the final eight in Class 4A before losing in the super-sectional.
He averaged just under 20 points per game while breaking school records for 3-pointers in a season and a career. Also a strong defensive player, he set the QHS record for charges taken.
Talton said he hasn’t given up on his dream of playing at the NCAA Division I level.
“I’m more motivated than ever,” he said. “I can still go to a really good four-year school. And if I'm good enough, I’m planning on going DI.
“I still need to get stronger, and I know I have room to improve my game in a lot of areas. I’m excited to see what happens and I have high expectations. I have already proved a lot of people wrong and I’m planning to keep doing that.”
