QUINCY – Quincy High School senior Jeremiah Talton has been named Western Big Six Conference Player of the Year.
And he is joined on the all-conference first team by freshman teammate Bradley Longcor III.
They led the Blue Devils to the outright WB6 boys' basketball championship with a 13-1 record.
Talton, a 6-foot-6 swingman, averaged more than 20 points per game and nearly 6 rebounds in conference play.
He set Blue Devil records for 3-pointers made in a career and season. He also excelled defensively with his ability to draw charges and block shots.
Talton, who has committed to NCAA Division I New Orleans, finished as the eighth-leading scorer in Quincy’s storied history.
He led the Blue Devils to conference, regional and sectional titles.
QHS finished 28-6 overall after falling 49-42 to Bolingbrook in Monday night’s Class 4A Super-Sectional.
Longcor, a 6-3 freshman guard, turned in one of the best seasons by a Quincy newcomer in school history.
Longcor set the Blue Devil record for most points scored by a freshman.
He averaged nearly 15 points per game in conference play. He hit numerous clutch shots during big games, including a late season home win over Rock Island.
Longcor scored a team-high 14 points in his team’s final game Monday.
Talton and Longcor were joined on the All-Western Big Six first team by Moline’s Brock Harding, Rock Island’s Amarion Nimmers, Geneseo’s Bristol Lewis, Galesburg’s Jeremiah Babers and Sterling’s John Paul Schilling.
