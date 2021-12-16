QUINCY — Owen Uppinghouse and Kayden Garrett provide a lethal 1-2 punch for the Quincy Blue Devils.
The dynamic duo wrestle in back-to-back weight classes.
And they’ve achieved their share of success already this season.
Uppinghouse (160 pounds) and Garrett (170) each captured titles this past Saturday at the Richmond-Burton Invitational.
Garrett, a senior, has compiled a 10-2 record this season.
“Winning that tournament, it was really big for my confidence,” Garrett said. “I had a rough tournament the week before and made some mistakes. We worked on some things in practice, and I came back strong Saturday. I learned from what I did wrong, and things are starting to come together now.”
Uppinghouse, a sophomore, has excelled while competing in one of the higher weight classes.
The Blue Devil teammates have plenty of incentive on the mat this season. Both wrestlers came up just one win short of qualifying for state last season.
“That’s super big motivation for me and that’s what pushes me in practice,” Garrett said. “I’m really driven to make it to state.”
“That was a really tough way to end the season last year,” Uppinghouse said. “I hurt my ankle and I ended up one match away from going to state. That’s my goal this season. Making it to state is what’s on top of the mountain that I’m climbing.”
The QHS teammates have a strong relationship on and off the mat.
“Kayden has so much experience in wrestling and he’s taught me a lot,” Uppinghouse said. “He really motivates me to be at my best. It’s always competitive when we wrestle each other.”
“Owen and I are really good friends,” Garrett said. “We go to tournaments together in the offseason and push each other. When he comes off the mat after his match, he’s telling me ‘Let’s go’ when I go out there for my match. It makes a big difference, having that kind of support.”
Uppinghouse and Garrett are part of a Quincy High team looking to make its mark this winter.
The Blue Devils finished fourth in the 16-team event Saturday.
Bryor Newbold placed second for QHS and Gavin Schumacher took fourth in that event.
Uppinghouse and Garrett were asked who wins when they wrestle live against each other in practice.
“It’s pretty even, but I think I win more,” Uppinghouse said with a laugh while standing next to his teammate. “We do have some good battles.”
“He wins some and I win some,” Garrett said. “We definitely make each other better.”
The Quincy duo is hoping this season ends with both wrestlers having their names announced for matches at the Illinois state wrestling tournament.
“That would be awesome,” Garrett said. “That’s what we are working for.”
