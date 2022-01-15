QUINCY – The championship trophy was almost as big as he is.
But Quincy High School freshman Hugh Sharrow had no problem hoisting it early Saturday afternoon.
Sharrow did his share of heavy lifting during the two-day Quincy Invitational.
Weighing just 93 pounds didn’t deter Sharrow as he earned a dramatic comeback win in the 106-pound finals.
“Hugh’s a great kid,” QHS coach Phil Neally said. “He is a hard worker and has a passion for the sport of wrestling. He doesn’t care if he’s giving up 10 pounds to his opponent – he wrestles like a giant. I’m really proud of him for how he came back.”
Sharrow and teammate Max Miller earned individual titles as the Blue Devils captured the team crown for just the third time in the 50-year history of the wrestling event.
Quincy previously won in 1990 and 1998.
QHS scored 226.5 points, just five more than runner-up Jacksonville in a competitive 11-team tournament.
Quincy crowned a second champion when Miller prevailed at 160. He earned a 7-2 win over Triad’s Sam Wheeler in the finals.
The Blue Devils had two other finalists in Dylan Becker (132) and Kayden Garrett (170).
Camp Point Central was third with 187 points. Central crowned a pair of champions. Jack Thompson won at 113 with teammate Kanye Mitchell following with a championship at 120.
Quincy Notre Dame finished eighth with 112 points.
Sharrow was locked in a low-scoring 2-2 finals match with Triad’s Alex Milam.
Sharrow had kept Milam on the mat for the most of the first two periods before a locked hands call put the Blue Devil behind 3-2.
Sharrow was cradled to his back and nearly pinned in the third period.
“It was scary,” Sharrow said. “But I knew I had to fight if I was going to win.”
Sharrow eventually broke free, scored a reversal and locked up a cradle of his own. He rocked Milam to his back and was awarded three near-fall points en route to a thrilling 7-6 victory.
“That was a huge win for me,” Sharrow said. “I’m smaller than my opponents, but I just keep wrestling hard. It’s amazing to be a part of this team and I love seeing them do well. It’s awesome to see us have success like this.”
Quincy Notre Dame senior Curtis Steinkamp continued his stellar season with a superb performance.
Steinkamp scored a dominant 17-2 technical fall over East Peoria’s Stephen Preciado in the 126-pound finals.
“I’ve been working on my double-leg takedowns,” he said. “I was able to get a couple of takedowns with that. And I was able to gain a few turns.”
Steinkamp improved to 23-3 this season.
“Regionals are going to be tough and I need to keep working to prepare for that,” he said. “It’s going to be good competition and I’m working on building my endurance. I just have to focus on wrestling my match.”
The Quincy Invitational was held despite issues with the weather and with COVID. The event had been canceled the previous three years because of weather and the pandemic.
Palmyra competed on Day 1 of this year’s tournament, but it didn’t return for the second day because of the weather.
Two-time state champion Collin Arch of Palmyra had pinned three opponents at 138 pounds on the first day of the tournament. Arch, a junior, is undefeated in high school.
Neally credited his team for its resiliency during a grueling and challenging two-day tournament.
“This is a tribute to our kids for how hard they’ve worked in practice,” he said. “They have really pushed each other in the room, and it really showed this weekend.
“All of our kids stayed after it and we scored a lot of points in the consolation bracket. Every guy on this team contributed this weekend and that’s great to see.”
