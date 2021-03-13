QUINCY — There are no postseason championships being played for this winter in the state of Illinois.
Don’t tell the Quincy High School girls basketball team that.
The Blue Devils held off a furious fourth-quarter comeback to defeat crosstown rival Quincy Notre Dame to finish the season on Saturday night, capping off the truncated 2021 campaign with a six-game winning streak.
An emotional QHS coach Brad Dance had to gather his composure after the game, thinking of all the team went through to get to its final victory.
“I am very proud of the girls,” Dance said before pausing to fight back tears.
QHS (10-7) led 39-27 heading to the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t comfortable despite the double-digit lead. That’s because the Blue Devils knew how dangerous Raiders sophomore Abbey Schreacke can be.
“No lead was safe with Abbey,” Dance said. “She’s a great player, one of the best players we’ve seen all year, but we’ve seen a lot of really good players all year so we knew we had to focus on her.”
Schreacke scored five quick points to trim the Blue Devils’ lead to 39-32 and went on to score 13 points in the fourth quarter on her way to a game-high 26 points. Unfortunately for the QND faithful, the Blue Devils had a stud of their own in Emily Wilson.
Wilson scored all nine of the QHS points in the fourth quarter and dropped 15 of her team-leading 22 points in the second half.
“Any time I got the ball I just looked for an opportunity and tried to find a way to score or get my teammates the ball,” Wilson said of her mentality in the second half.
The game didn’t quite boil down to a battle between just Schreacke and Wilson, but the two did put their teams on their backs when they needed it the most.
“That was pretty fun. She got me there with an ankle breaker and then I came right back with a reverse layup,” Wilson said. “It was a pretty fun matchup right there.”
Even in the loss, Schreacke appreciated the opportunity to compete with Wilson.
“She’s a good player and it’s always good having a good matchup,” Schreacke said.
It was all Raiders in the fourth quarter. Schreacke capped off the frame with a deep 3-pointer for her eighth point in the first eight minutes as QND carried a 13-4 lead into the second quarter.
Needing a spark, the Blue Devils turned to another senior in Kate Chevalier, who drained four 3-pointers in the second quarter on a 14-3 run that allowed QHS to take the lead at 18-16, a lead it would never relinquish.
“I thought they were going to be on me, but then they played a zone and I was like, ‘Oh, OK,’” said Chevalier, who finished with 15 points on five made triples.
That second quarter zone was by design.
“We had some defensive lapses there in the second quarter where we went to a zone to protect Abbey with her second foul, and they got hot,” Raiders coach Eric Orne said. “They made the run that probably won the ballgame, so I give them a lot of credit because they stepped up when we switched defenses and knocked down those big shots. We were fighting and uphill battle from there on.”
The Blue Devils led 21-18 at the half but knew they had to keep their foot on the gas to secure the victory. That’s where Wilson came in.
“I told Emily, ‘You have 16 minutes left. Quit being unselfish,” Dance said. “’If you shoot every time, that’s not enough.’”
Wilson did as she was told, scored the first basket of the third quarter and went on to score eight in the frame as QHS built its 12-point lead.
Bre Sapp was a big factor in the third too, making her only basket of the frame and playing solid defense while pulling down a couple of rebounds. Sapp, typically the smallest girl on the court, led the game with nine rebounds.
“I know when my shot’s not falling, defense is where I have to get after it,” Sapp said. “And defense is my favorite part.”
Dance was proud of how all three Sapp, Chevalier and Wilson played in their final game for QHS.
“They have put in a lot of time the last few years,” Dance said. “I was an assistant when Kate and Bre were sophomores and we used to have some go-arounds and long practices, but we developed a relationship and if the opportunity arose I wanted to be a part of this. Then we were fortunate enough to get Emily in here and she grew and matured.
“Quincy can see her now. Now they see what a good player she is.”
Wilson came to the Blue Devils before her junior season, the same year Dance took over the program, and she has been a centerpiece ever since. Before the game, she was honored for scoring her 1,000th point of her career in a game against Geneseo earlier in the season.
After the game, Wilson and the rest of the Blue Devils wore their emotions on their sleeves.
“It means the world. I moved here and my teammates just had a warm welcoming and ever since then we have been really close,” Wilson said, persistent tears staining her eyes red. “We see other teams that we go to and they are not as close as we are. We are really a family.”
“This means a lot,” Sapp added. “It was our last game, and us seniors just really wanted to leave it all out there.”
It was the final game for Raiders seniors Abby Ham, Lexi Schaffer and Jordan Lepper as well. Considering there was a time not too long ago a basketball season was doubtful at best, Orne was happy his girls made it to the finish line.
“All that our kids, especially our seniors, went through to play ball, I’m certainly proud of how our players embraced what we had,” Orne said. “Just like any high school team, I was glad we got to play. We didn’t have to battle through a quarantine or lose games at the end of the year with a stoppage. It’s been a unique year, one I will never forget, and it was nice to see the kids back on the court. We can certainly celebrate that.”
The Blue Devils will be celebrating this victory and the five others they had to end the season for some time.
“This was just such a great game to end on,” Chevalier said. “The past three or four games are the best games I have ever played in my high school career, and I think I am going to remember these games forever.
“Especially tonight’s.”