ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — In a sporting contest, usually it’s the eye-popping plays that can turn a game or prove to be the difference in an outcome.
That was not the case Saturday afternoon in the Western Big Six Conference football matinee at Public Schools Stadium between a pair of team with identical 1-3 overall and conference records.
The Quincy High School football team registered the two biggest plays in the sun-splashed matinee, but it was the cumulative effect of executing the routine and fundamental plays that carried the hosting Alleman Pioneers to a 16-13 victory on senior day.
On Alleman’s second possession of the game, the Blue Devils put a fierce hit on Alleman sophomore running back Andrew Torres, who coughed up the ball. Quincy senior Jack Rupert picked it up and rambled home 25 yards for a touchdown. Alex Eckhardt’s kick pulled the visitors to within 8-7 at the 2:23 mark of the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Quincy took a 13-8 lead when senior quarterback Quinn Rupert found Clay Hansen in the right flat on broken coverage for a play that turned into a 79-yard catch-and-run for a score. The two-point conversion failed.
“We were fortunate to have the big plays that we did have,” said QHS coach Rick Little. “But we weren’t able to consistently make those plays. They don’t necessarily have to be big plays all the time, just plays to extend drives or flip field position.”
Alleman’s defense made things tough on Quincy’s offensive attack all day as the Blue Devils dropped their fourth contest in a row and second straight on a Saturday in the Quad Cities.
Rupert was only able to complete 4 of 12 passes for 108 yards, including the 79-yard strike to Hansen that gave Quincy its first lead with 5:30 left in the first half. He did not complete a second-half pass, missing on all five tries.
Making matters even worse for the Blue Devils, they were only able to churn out 95 yards rushing on 32 carries, finishing the game with 203 total yards offense in 45 snaps. They were also turned away on a two-point conversion attempt.
The Blue Devils had a potential third touchdown called back in the second quarter. Junior Makhi Lewis picked off Alleman quarterback Zach Carpita at the Alleman 44 and returned it down the sideline in front his bench, getting close to the end zone, if not in. But the play was called back because of a pass interference penalty.
“We’d just love to have some of those plays back,” said Little of the ones that went against his team.
The big game-changing plays went Quincy’s way early. However, Alleman seemed to have answers, even if they came on more subtle plays. The Pioneers had two interceptions – one each by seniors Ryan Dockery-Jackson and Brenden Gusse. Quincy also lost a fumble when a bouncing punt hit off a blocker.
None of the turnovers led to points.
“Their kids did a nice job and I thought our kids did a nice job. We just couldn’t execute in key situations,” said Little. “That was something that several times we just couldn’t make that play. I’m sure they had a lot to do with it, but our guys will tell you that they need to make a play. I’m proud of their effort, as I always am, but disappointed with the outcome.”
The Blue Devils only had four second-half possessions. The first resulted in a three-and-out, followed by a turnover on downs, another punt that led to Alleman’s winning drive and its final possession that was stopped on down thanks to a great open-field tackle by senior CJ Terronez on Rupert on a scramble.
Just before that final defensive stand, Alleman drove 86 yards in 11 plays to reclaim the lead. Senior QB Zach Carpita had a key 48-yard run early in that march and capped it with a 6-yard scoring burst that came off a nice ball fake. Jack Patting (16 carries, 69 yards) added the two-point conversion to create a three-point cushion.
Patting scored Alleman’s first touchdown as the Pioneers once again scored on an opening drive. He capped a 59-yard, eight-play drive with a 1-yard burst through the line. Fellow senior Kaden Boden (16 carries, 45 yards), who saw an increased role with classmate Jake Mattecheck on the sideline with a walking boot on his left leg, added the conversion run for an 8-0 lead just under four minutes into the game.