ROCK ISLAND — It didn’t take long for the Quincy High School boys’ basketball team to bounce back.
The Blue Devils responded from a road setback in a big way, racing to a huge early lead in blasting Alleman 100-30 Tuesday night at Don Morris Gym.
Visiting QHS bolted to a 32-3 first-quarter lead in the Western Big 6 matchup.
“I’m proud of our group all the way through,” Blue Devils coach Andy Douglas said. “This is a the first of some really important games this week. It was a great team effort and it was nice to see a lot of kids get some playing time.”
Senior standout Jeremiah Talton hit back-to-back threes that built the early Quincy margin to 24-3. He connected for 15 points in opening period en route to a 25-point first half.
Talton surpassed the 1,000-point plateau in his remarkable career. He reached 1,000 after draining his third 3-pointer of the game early in the second quarter.
Talton sat out nearly the entire second half and finished with 25 points. He now has 145 career 3-pointers, just two shy of the school record.
“A huge congratulations to Jeremiah – I couldn’t be more proud of him,” Douglas said. “He’s a player that is so unselfish, but he’s obviously a great scorer. He’s worked as hard if not harder than any kid I’ve coached. He’s a phenomenal young man and an excellent basketball player.”
Freshman Bradley Longcor collected 14 points in the opening half. QHS forced 16 first-half Alleman turnovers.
The Blue Devils led 66-19 at the half and 81-21 after three quarters.
Junior Sam Mulherin finished with 17 points for QHS. Classmate Reid O’Brien added nine points, six rebounds and four assists.
Quincy improved to 5-1 overall and 2-0 in conference play. Alleman dropped to 0-5, 0-2.
The Blue Devils came back strong after falling at Centralia on Saturday night.
Tuesday’s game was knotted 3-3 before QHS embarked on a 31-0 run to blow the game open.
The Blue Devils are slated to host a pair of games this weekend at Blue Devil Gymnasium.
Quincy is scheduled to face Sterling on Friday and Batavia on Saturday. Both games tip off at 7 p.m.
“It will be nice to get back home,” Douglas said. “We’re looking forward to being back in front of our fans.”
