QUINCY – The Quincy High Blue Devils entered this season with sky-high expectations.
And they demonstrated precisely why Thursday night.
Quincy kicked off the 2022-23 campaign in style with a 65-29 holiday win over Dixon before a packed house at Blue Devil Gymnasium.
QHS scored the first eight points of the game en route to a superb performance on the first night of the 51st QHS Thanksgiving Tournament.
“Overall, we are pleased with the performance,” QHS coach Andy Douglas said. “Emotions are always high for the first game and our team did a great job. The crowd was great, and it was a very good start to the season.”
Junior guard Camden Brown and sophomore guard Bradley Longcor III led the way for the Blue Devils.
Brown, who missed last season with an injury, finished with 17 points. He hit a trio of 3-pointers.
Longcor, a returning all-conference player, collected 14 points.
QHS stormed to a 21-8 lead after one quarter, forcing the Dukes into a half dozen turnovers in the first eight minutes.
“We want to run the floor,” Douglas said. “It’s a fun style to play and a fun style to watch.”
Dixon fought back within 24-18 in the second quarter, but the Blue Devils finished the half strong and led 32-20 at the break.
Longcor had 12 points, including the last five, in the first half.
The 6-foot-5 Brown had 10 points, including a pair of triples.
“I am super proud of Camden,” Douglas said. “The battle he endured to get back to this point, he deserves nights like this.
“He’s one of the most versatile players we’ve had. He’s a dynamic player with a high ceiling.”
Quincy bolted to a 15-0 run to start the second half while building its lead to 27 points.
The Blue Devils outscored Dixon 23-4 in the third quarter. The lead grew to 38 points in the fourth quarter.
Quincy held the Dukes to nine second-half points.
Quincy returns three starters from the team that went 28-6 last season while winning conference, regional and sectional titles.
But it was two players who didn’t play on the varsity last year – Brown and QHS junior Tyler Sprick – who made big contributions on Thursday.
Sprick turned in a superb showing on both ends of the floor.
Sprick scored 10 points and also excelled defensively, drawing three charges in playing significant minutes. He hit a pair of first-half baskets before draining two 3-pointers in the third quarter.
Junior Isiah Talton added 10 points, all in the second half, for the Devils.
This was the first of three straight nights of hoops in the QHS Thanksgiving weekend extravaganza.
Quincy is scheduled to face Miller Career Academy, a team from St. Louis, at around 7 p.m. Friday.
