QUINCY -- The Quincy High football team was looking for a spark.
They received exactly what they needed. And then some.
The Blue Devils grabbed the momentum late in the first half before busting the game open with a massive second half.
Quincy quarterback Bradyn Little passed for a career-best 361 yards and a school-record five touchdowns in a 49-14 homecoming triumph over United Township.
Quincy High erupted for 29 third-quarter points Friday night at Flinn Stadium. The Devils improved to 3-1 overall and 1-1 in Western Big 6 play after falling to Moline last week.
The Panthers dropped to 0-4, 0-2.
“We bounced back really well against a really good and well-coached football team,” QHS coach Rick Little said. “We lacked an edge at the beginning, but we were finally able to figure it out. That was a strong performance for us on both sides of the ball.”
Shortly after UTHS had tied the game 7-7 late in the first half, Quincy High had a rapid response.
Little, a sophomore, connected with junior Jack Mettemeyer on an explosive 70-yard touchdown pass with just 25 seconds left in the half.
“That play was really important to give us momentum going into the second half,” Bradyn Little said. “Once we settled in, we got hot and really got on a roll.”
QHS received the second-half kickoff and sophomore speedster Jeraius Rice returned it 42 yards.
Rice followed with a 16-yard reception before eventually powering to paydirt on a 3-yard scoring run.
Quincy reached the end zone again on the next drive when Little zipped a 22-yard TD strike to Gregory Quince.
That boosted the Blue Devils to a commanding 28-7 advantage with just over two minutes elapsed in the second half.
Little delivered again on the next drive, connecting with Mettemeyer on a pinpoint throw that resulted in a 51-yard score.
“Bradyn is a great QB,” Mettemeyer said. “You know that ball is going to be there when you’re open and it's going to be on point. He really got on a roll and threw some great passes.”
The scoring onslaught continued when Little fired a 12-yard TD pass to Quince in the final minute of the third quarter.
That upped the QHS lead to 42-7 entering the final quarter.
Little added to his glossy totals when he hit Mettemeyer again, this time on a 24-yard TD toss, for his record-breaking fifth TD.
“Bradyn settled in and really got into a good rhythm,” Coach Little said of his son. “He threw the ball really well tonight.”
Quincy High struck first on its second possession of the game. Rice burst through an opening and sprinted straight down the field untouched for a 37-yard touchdown.
The Panthers finally reached the red zone and the end zone late in the first half. Quarterback Matthew Kelley powered in on a 5-yard scoring run as UTHS evened the score 7-7.
Two plays earlier, Kelley had delivered a clutch 20-yard pass to Oscar Perez-Velasquez on fourth-and-15.
QHS then responded on the long TD pass by Little just before the break.
Quincy High plays at Galesburg next Friday.
"This was a huge win for us," Mettemeyer said. "We came back strong and really played well as a team."
