QUINCY — Despite holding a 1-0 lead at halftime over Sterling thanks to a goal from Carter Venvertloh late in the first half, Quincy High School boys soccer coach Ron Bridal wanted to see more out of his squad.
The Blue Devils responded to the halftime message, scoring two goals in the first seven minutes of the second half to take a commanding 3-0 lead on the way to a 4-0 victory over the Golden Warriors in Western Big Six Conference play.
“We really just dominated play in the second half,” Bridal said. “I kind of challenged them at halftime to come out and play with a little more intensity and get on the end of some balls, and Gavin Higgins scored on two head-ball corner kicks.”
Higgins and Venvertloh both connected with two goals on the evening, and Andrew VanderMaiden — who scored eight goals in the past two games — had an assist on the first Venvertloh score.
“Our front five kids, with our three forwards and our two attacking midfielders, I’m pretty confident we are going to continue to score goals and move forward as they continue to build confidence and have success,” Bridal said.
Confidence has been key for the Blue Devils (6-3-1, 3-0-1 WB6) during their run of four wins in the last five games. QHS has scored at least three goals in each of those victories as well, and Bridal thinks his boys gain confidence with every score.
“The way that we got started with a couple of losses really kind of hurt that confidence, but all along we’ve known that we had a good team,” Bridal said. “As the season has gone on, we’ve continued to improve and score goals and that helps build confidence, and this is the result.”
The defense has been stellar as well, with just one goal surrendered in the last five games and four shutouts in the last four victories for goalkeeper Frank Heck and the defensive back line.
“It’s building in the direction we want,” Bridal said.
The Blue Devils’ confidence will be put to the test over the next week of play, with QHS welcoming in crosstown rival Quincy Notre Dame on Monday — the Raiders won 6-0 in the first meeting on March 15 — and hitting the road to take on Geneseo on Tuesday.
“Big game Monday against Notre Dame and then it’s first place against second place at Geneseo for us, which is a really huge game to continue working toward another conference championship,” Bridal said.