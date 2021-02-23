QUINCY — After losing its last four games, three in the previous four days, the Quincy High School girls basketball was desperate for a win.
That desperation turned into the best team performance of the season as the Blue Devils walloped United Township 62-22 to get back into the win column in Western Big Six Conference action.
“I can’t really explain it, we were just kind of on,” QHS junior forward Laci Novosel said. “I am so happy because we really needed that after our streak.”
The game got off to an inauspicious start when Blue Devils leading scorer Emily Wilson turned her ankle on the first offensive possession and had to leave the court 30 seconds into the game. Novosel came through in Wilson’s absence, however, scoring eight points and pulling down five rebounds as QHS opened a 24-12 lead.
“A lot of times we rely on Emily, so I felt like I had to step up a little bit and take her place until she came back,” Novosel said. “She is super strong and I knew she would be back at any time, so I just felt like I had to step up for a minute.”
Blue Devils coach Brad Dance thought Novosel’s effort in the first quarter set up the blow out victory.
“That’s the biggest difference right there, she had three baskets and two free throws and that’s huge because our main inside force was gone,” Dance said. “That got her confidence going and it got everybody going from then on.”
What also got the Blue Devils (4-5, 3-4 WB6) rolling in the first quarter was their defensive effort. Dance had been disappointed with the team’s defense over the losing streak, but in the first quarter alone QHS forced eight turnovers that turned into nine points.
Freshman Leila Dade, who was recently inserted into the starting lineup, caused havoc at the top of Quincy’s 1-2-2 zone and forced three of those eight first-quarter turnovers, while seniors Bre Sapp and McKenzie Durst also had active hands leading to 24 total United Township turnovers.
“We were closing the middle, the post people were active and we were pressuring the ball, and that’s what we needed to do,” Dance said. “We kind of got away from that and they got after it tonight. I was very proud of them.”
The Panthers scored 12 points in the first quarter but never reached double digits in a frame again, scoring just four points total in the second half.
“(Coach Dance) has been telling us over and over again we have to step it up and work out there on defense, and I think today it all just kind of clicked,” Novosel said. “We worked as a team really well and things just kind of started rolling.”
Wilson eventually returned to the lineup to lead the Blue Devils with 11 points, seven coming in the third quarter. Sapp also reached double figures with 10 points, scoring eight off of turnovers, and freshman Taylor Fohey followed with nine points.
Of the 11 players who saw the court, 10 scored at least one point for QHS and eight had five points or more.
“We’ve talked a lot about sharing the basketball, not letting it stick with one person, and they did a great job with that tonight,” Dance said. “They moved it, found the open person. We knew they weren’t going to play defense for long periods of time, and if we were just patient we would get good looks.”
Freshman Kaylie Pena had a team-high eight points for United Township and QHS held Panthers 6-foot-5 center Lorena Awou to just five points all in the first quarter.
The Blue Devils finally get a chance to rest now after their stretch of four games in five days, but after Tuesday’s victory they are already looking forward to Friday’s matchup against Rock Island.
“We are going to turn it around from here,” Novosel said. “We’re all fired up now. We’re ready to go.”