QUINCY — The Quincy High School volleyball team ended a 15-set losing streak by taking the second set against Galesburg on Tuesday evening, but it couldn’t pull off its first victory since the season opener.
The Blue Devils lost their eighth straight match with a 25-14, 25-27, 25-23 loss to the Silver Streaks in Western Big Six Conference play.
Ultimately, a rough start in the first set is what did QHS in.
“That first set is always a struggle for us. We can’t get going fast enough,” Blue Devils acting head coach Kate Brown said. “They definitely kicked our butt then, then we finally started to kick it in gear. We have to find a way to start out strong.”
After falling in the first set, the Blue Devils (1-8, 1-8 WB6) came out stronger in the second set and built a 23-14 lead. Galesburg went on a 10-0 run, however, taking a 24-23 advantage and threatening to hand QHS another sweep.
“I said, ‘They’re not doing anything special.’ And they weren’t,” Brown said of her message during a timeout after the 10-0 run. “We were flustered and we weren’t controlling our side of the court, and they knew that. They just needed to take a breath and calm down, and they did and came back.”
It was a similar situation in the third set. QHS held a 22-18 lead and needed just three points to earn its first match victory since defeating Rock Island Alleman in three sets in the season opener on March 16. The Silver Streaks closed on a 7-1 run to pull off the comeback victory.
“They have to learn how to win,” Brown said. “We have a few things we are going to work on in practice tomorrow knowing that’s definitely a problem because we definitely could have had that win tonight. I think they are all frustrated as well, so maybe that will kick it in to gear.”
Senior outside hitter Lauren Erke led QHS with 10 kills, one of her best efforts of the season, while Audree Peck had seven kills and four blocks for the Silver Streaks.