QUINCY — Heading into this past week, the Quincy High School girls basketball team had lost six of its last seven games and had fallen three games below .500. If they didn’t make a run, the Blue Devils ran the risk of finishing with a losing record with only six games remaining on the schedule.
On Saturday, the QHS girls capped off a perfect 3-for-3 week with a 43-37 victory over Sterling, who handed the Blue Devils their worst loss of the season in their first meeting on Feb. 20.
“It was a great effort from the girls and a great week,” Blue Devils coach Brad Dance said. “I’m very proud of them.”
Sterling started Saturday’s Western Big Six Conference showdown with a 3-pointer from Hailey Walters, but just thee possessions later QHS (7-7, 6-6 WB6) took over with a 5-3 lead off of a Kate Chevalier 3-pointer. That was the first of four 3-pointers in the first half for Chevalier, as she scored 14 points to help the Blue Devils take a 28-22 lead into the half.
Chevalier didn’t score again until the fourth quarter, when she buried her fifth 3-pointer of the game to quell a Golden Warriors comeback attempt and extend the QHS lead back to eight points.
While Chevalier was hot from behind the arc, it was her overall play that impressed Dance.
“Before I took the job, she was kind of labeled as a spot-up shooter,” Dance said. “I said, ‘Our goal is to change that, you’ve got to be a complete player.’ And she is. She’s done a great job.”
The Blue Devils’ defense learned from its past game against Sterling as well, particularly the dangers of twin sisters Breelyn and Brooklyn Borum. In the 58-40 loss to the Golden Warriors on Feb. 20, the Borum sisters combined for 51 points.
On Saturday, they were held to just 28 combined points, scoring 14 apiece.
“One of them had 25 or 27 against us last time and together they had 28,” Dance said. “You know they are going to get there’s, they’re good athletes.”
QHS senior forward Emily Wilson was a big reason for that shutdown, as she played tough defense against Brooklyn inside and denied passes from Breelyn all night. During the six losses in seven games for the Blue Devils, Wilson was strong on the offensive end but Dance wanted to see more from her defensively.
Wilson’s heightened defensive effort is one of the reasons QHS has won three straight.
“She can’t score 15 but give up 25. She’s got to hold up her end because the other posts are doing a great job,” Dance said. “Emily expends so much energy on the offensive end because she’s always being double teamed and has some little guard hanging on her the whole time, but she has really come along defensively the last week or so.”
Wilson still got her points as well, finishing second on the team with 10 points and leading with seven rebounds. Junior forward Laci Novosel also had a strong defensive effort, particularly in the fourth quarter when Dance put her at the top of the Blue Devils’ zone and had Wilson and freshman forward Taylor Fohey clogging the paint.
“It made us a little bigger there and she took away the middle a lot,” Dance said. “They were trying to hit (Brooklyn Borum) and Laci took that away, and I think that made the difference there in the fourth quarter.”
Brooklyn Borum had just one point off of a free throw in the fourth quarter and the Golden Warriors only had three field goals, two coming off of fastbreaks from QHS turnovers.
For a second straight game, the Blue Devils took care of the ball as well. QHS had eight turnovers before the fourth quarter, though it did give up eight more turnovers in the fourth, and it forced 18 Sterling turnovers as well.
“They are playing hard, that’s the main thing. Defensively they are flying to the ball,” Dance said. “We’re not forcing the ball. The guards are keeping their dribble and bringing it back out. They’re not forcing that pass that’s not there, of if they miss it they’re not trying to get it there anyway.”
That patience led to better looks for the whole team, part of why six girls were able to score for the Blue Devils compared to just three scorers for Sterling.
“When we are doing a great job defensively, when we knock down shots it makes it fun for them,” Dance said.
QHS has just three games left on the schedule now. The Blue Devils will host Moline on Tuesday and travel to United Township on Friday before returning home to face Quincy Notre Dame on Saturday in the season finale.