ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — It seems somewhat fitting for Rock Island’s refurbished tennis courts to have a blue playing surface.
The first time the Rocks play host to the Western Big 6 Conference championships there, the Blue Devils head home with the crown.
The Quincy High School boys tennis team repeated as the conference champion – albeit two years apart because of the coronavirus pandemic – getting points from all six players and edging Geneseo by two points for the title. The Blue Devils finished with 18 points, while Geneseo had 16.
Quincy did so with three freshmen in the lineup.
“They did their job,” QHS coach Mike Terry said. “They did really, really well.”
Now, they have something monumental to chase.
“I’m going to challenge these guys,” Terry said. “Five in a row is what their goal should be.”
The depth of talent throughout the league will make that difficult.
Three of the top four singles players this year were freshmen and pushed Quincy senior Caleb Vonderheide, the eventual WB6 singles champion, to be at his best.
In Tuesday’s semifinals, Vonderheide beat Sterling freshman Brecken Peterson 6-3, 6-2, then jumped ahead of Moline’s Ankit Rajvanshi in the championship match by winning the first set 6-0. It was the third time Vonderheide faced Rajvanshi this season, winning the first two in straight sets.
“You hear the third time is the charm,” Terry said. “That popped in my head. I’m so superstitious.”
So with Vonderheide ahead 2-1 in the second set and in a tighter situation, Terry went for an infamous nervous walk. When he returned, Vonderheide was ahead 4-1 and in control.
“Caleb has a real sense of how to turn a match around,” Terry said.
QHS freshman Gavin Wang finished fourth in the singles bracket, losing 6-3, 6-4 to Rajvanshi in the semifinals and 6-0, 6-0 to Peterson in the third-place match.
In doubles, the QHS duo of Allen Oakley and Will Hanlin also finished fourth, losing Geneseo’s Mason Smith and Alex Slaymaker 6-2, 6-0 in the semifinals and falling to United Township’s Dylan Kastner and Kawl Mang 6-3, 6-3 in the third-place match.
The Blue Devils’ other tandem of Preston Trinh and Jayden Nguyen lost in the quarterfinals, but went 1-1 and earned two valuable points in the team title chase.
“I always try to make sure everyone contributes to a team title,” Terry said. “They get discouraged if they’re not in the championship or winning the third-place match. But they all contributed. Without their victories in the first and second rounds, we don’t win the title.”