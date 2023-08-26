QUINCY -- Chalk another one into the books between the Blue Devils and the Raiders cross-town rivalry.
But it hasn’t been much of rivalry as QHS has now won six out of the last seven games, including a 55-12 win on Friday night.
QHS head coach Rick Little felt much better on how his football team came out the gates against QND as opposed to their 2022 matchup.
“I thought last year we were a little sluggish and I think that Notre Dame had a lot to do with that but yeah we feel like we’re explosive on offense and we want to put pressure on you all the time,” said Little. “The guys have worked hard and put a lot of time in this summer, so that’s are philosophy put pressure on the defense, we weren’t perfect but we certainly executed well enough to get the victory.”
Unlike last year’s game, the Blue Devils came out ready to roll as junior quarterback Bradyn Little and the offense got on the board early with two touchdowns in the first quarter. One in the air and one on the ground from Little.
After a couple of stalled drives, QND senior quarterback Noah Lunt found sophomore wide receiver Gavin Doellman for the Raiders first big play in the air.
Moments later the Raiders would get on the board as Lunt found senior wide receiver Aiden Klauser for a touchdown to cut the lead to 14-6 QHS.
More struggles for the Raiders and plays from the Blue Devils would continue afterwards.
Little would find junior wide receiver Tykell Hammers for another QHS touchdown to extend lead to 20-6. Hammers would catch two touchdowns from Little in the first half.
QHS junior free safety Rico Clay would get an interception off of Lunt before halftime and take it to the end zone.
QND head coach Jack Cornell highlighted the turnovers and mistakes the team made throughout the night that they’ll look to remedy moving forward.
“We wanted to win I think we did everything we could to do that, we just made critical mistakes at times that just killed us and unfortunately weren’t able to overcome them,” said Cornell. “Hats off to Quincy for playing a heck of a game they’re going to have a heck of a season but it’s just one of those things where we have to be better at doing the little things right.”
QHS would go into the half with a 35-6 lead as QND desperately would try and search for answers to try and cut into the home team’s momentum.
More of the same would continue in the second half.
Little would find junior wide receiver Caeden Johannessen right out the gate for a huge play to set them up for another red zone opportunity.
The drive would end with a third end zone connection from Little to Hammers to put QHS up 41-6.
QHS quarterback Little credited his top receiver of the night Hammers along with Clay’s great defensive plays that helped get to 1-0 on the season.
“I thought it was a pretty clean game for Week One," said Little. "We had a lot of nice plays throughout, Rico made plays, Tykell made some nice catches as well and he had a really nice play for us before the half. Rico’s picks were huge for us. One came before the half which really kind of turned the game over our favor and we were able to go up three scores.”
QND’s defense would get a big defensive play of their own later on with Little’s first interception of the season going to Reese Frericks of the Raiders.
The Raiders couldn’t capitalize though as Clay would pick off Lunt again putting QHS inside the 10-yard line that would turn into a Jeraius Rice rushing touchdown.
Little talked about the plays Clay made that really put QND into a seemingly unsalvageable hole.
“He’s a really good football player and that’s the type of plays that we’re going to need from a guy like that,” said Little. “Rico is a great corner, he’s long got some ability, I thought he did a great job under cutting that ball and making tackles after the catch, so I thought Rico stepped up big tonight.”
Towards the beginning of the fourth Raiders Denver Bryan would take a 12-yard pitch into the end zone to make the lead 55-12 Blue Devils. That would be the final score of the night.
Cornell knows the team will get back to work and be better but knows they can’t dwell on this loss for too long with another road contest coming up.
“In my experience football is trying to throw a wolf out the back door and when you’re trying to throw this wolf out the back door you got another one climbing through the windows so as soon as you get that wolf thrown out the back now you got another one coming in,” said Cornell. “That’s the thing about football, we need to certainly address our mistakes and look ourselves in the mirror but we got to move on, Richmond-Burton will be no joke and we go to make a long trip up there so we got to be better.”
Little would pull his starting QB with the game well in hand as QHS would earn a resounding opening week win that they’ll look to build off of as the season gets underway.
QHS will look to keep the wins rolling next Friday when they go on the road to take on Alton at 7 p.m. The Raiders will try and move on from a difficult opening loss with another road contest against Richmond-Burton at 7 p.m.
“This was a huge emotional game obviously we respect Notre Dame the kids love playing in this game but now we got to go play our marathon that is the season,” said Little about turning the page. “So now you got to get up again because this is not our super bowl we got to keep playing so we’ll quickly turn our focus there and get ready to go.”
