QUINCY -- Adversity is something Quincy high school football hasn't really had to deal with thus far after dominating wins over cross town rival Quincy Notre Dame, Alton and a 41-7 win over Rock Island last Friday on the road.
Conference foe Moline made the Blue Devils earn a 34-27 win this Friday night as the game had several highs and lows for both sidelines in this western big six showdown.
QHS hadn't beaten the Maroons since 2016 and while the team knew that, head coach Rick Little also wanted to let his guys know this is a new team and a new year.
“That was something we talked about and they knew about it but we didn’t want to make it something they were insecure about," said Little. "We have a ton of respect for Moline but also the guys knew they weren’t on some of those past teams but this was a huge game and I'm just proud of how they came back and fought."
The Maroons came out strong versus the Blue Devils with two good drives but both ended in turnovers forced by the defense of QHS. Senior defensive back Jack Mettemeyer intercepted Moline sophomore starting quarterback Drew Phelps on Moline’s first drive followed by senior corner back Adon Byquist forcing a fumble on Moline's running back right before he got into the end zone after breaking off a long run.
The Blue Devils only drive in the first quarter would be a combination of efficient passing from junior starting quarterback Bradyn Little and junior running back Jeraius Rice Jr showing his duel threat ability as a runner and receiver. Rice would end up finding the end zone to put QHS up 7-0.
“Credit Moline they're a really good football team, won the conference championship a year ago, so we knew they would come in and give us a great battle," said Little. "Early on that was a huge play the forced fumble by Adon punching that ball out which we ended up getting the ball back and scored on.”
The Blue Devils continued their momentum from the end of the first into the second quarter starting out with a touchdown pass from Little to junior wide receiver Caeden Johannessen to lead 13-0 after a missed extra point. The Maroons got back to pounding the rock on their next two drives. A penalty on QHS on fourth down for Moline extended their first drive of the second quarter leading to a rushing touchdown.
QHS would bounce back on their next drive as Little would find junior wide receiver Tykell Hammers for a long reception into the end zone, they would miss the two point conversion. QHS would attempt an onside kick and would commit a penalty setting up the Maroons at the 39-yard line. Junior running back Pablo Perez would find the end zone again for his second touchdown.
Little would next find a Maroon on the Blue Devils next drive resulting in a pick six his first of the season. Moline would pull ahead for the first time of the night going into the half leading 20-19.
Coach Little talked about the penalties that allowed Moline to get back in the game while going over the message he gave his team at halftime.
"I felt the penalties were huge against us which is something that we got to take better control of but at the end of the day I was really proud of the defense for stepping and also the offense for hanging in there," said Little. "Coming into halftime we felt pretty comfortable and then all of sudden some things just kind of happened towards the end of the half we needed a minute to get our frustration out the way and then I just told them, hey this is where we are and this is what we have to do to go get this win.”
QHS would come out with a strong first drive response after an inconsistent first half with a few self inflicted errors. Rice would get his second touchdown of the game, the Blue Devils would also convert a two point conversion from Little to Byquist to retake a 27-20 lead. Moline would knot the game up as their running back would be their main playmaker on the night, scoring again.
Junior free safety Rico Clay who would have a huge play at the end of the night spoke on how the offense played and the confidence he has in that unit.
“I would say we have the best offense in the conference and Little throwing those two touchdowns," Clay said. "Just shows he can really throw that ball and Jeraius. He’s one of the best running backs to come out of Quincy. He’s just so elusive and fast when he’s out there.”
The Blue Devils would find themselves in a Western Big 6 dog fight with Moline opposed to the three lopsided wins they’ve had leading up to a 3-0 record. The score would be tied up at 27 entering the fourth. A third touchdown for the Blue Devils bell cow Rice would put QHS back up 34-27 with half way to go left in the game.
Moline would have one final drive to answer back looking to bounce back after dropping their last two games. The Blue Devils defense would turn up the heat but Moline’s Phelps would make a series of throws outside the pocket eventually converting a fourth down and working their way one yard shy of the red zone.
Phelps would be sacked for a five yard loss on second down pushing them back to third and 15 with under 40 seconds left. Phelps would attempt one final throw to the end zone that would be picked off by QHS Clay sealing the win keeping the Blue Devils record undefeated.
Clay talked about the huge interception he had to seal Moline's fate and to keep their record unblemished on the season.
“In that moment to be honest I felt like the man, bringing a close game to an end is probably the greatest feeling and securing the game and sending them home was a good win of for us because every year they’ve beaten us," said Clay.
QHS remains undefeated and a top of the Western Big 6, Coach Little talked about if they are the best team in the conference and where they can get better.
“We’re just trying to go 1-0 every week," said Little. "Geneseo beat Moline so we know that’s a team we’re going to have to be ready to play down the line but right now we don’t have to worry about them but with our ability to score we have a great opportunity to do great things."
QHS (4-0) will be back on the road next Friday against East Moline (1-3) on September 22.
“We got to do a better job at not committing so many penalties and do a better job of not giving teams short fields and that’s not a knock on our kickers we just got to do a better job tackling and not letting guys get to the 50 yard line starting drives with short fields but overall we just got to get better," said Little. "At the end of the day we did good enough to win against a really good football team.”
