QUINCY — Through the first four minutes of Saturday’s meeting between the Quincy High School girls basketball team and Central-Southeastern, Blue Devils senior guard Bre Sapp had the only point on a made free throw.
Both teams had a hard time getting started offensively, combining for 10 turnovers in the first quarter, but as the takeaways piled up for the Panthers the Blue Devils finally started to capitalize on opportunities.
Sapp stripped the ball and streaked down for a layup to give the Blue Devils a 3-0 lead, then sophomore Asia Seangmany splashed a wide-open three on the next possession to get the QHS offense kickstarted.
The Blue Devils scored 11 points in the final three minutes to take a 12-5 lead after the first quarter, setting the tone for a 56-38 victory in their home opener.
“The excitement is real,” Sapp said after her first win of her senior campaign. “Didn’t even know if we were going to get a season or not, so we are just taking advantage of every moment we get out there.”
Kate Chevalier started the second quarter with a 3-pointer off a well-executed play out of the break, a welcome sign for an offense that struggled in its opener against Springfield on Friday. The Blue Devils failed to make any threes against the Senators and shot just 13 of 22 from the free throw line, but on Saturday against C-SE they made four shots from deep and were 8 of 10 from the line.
“We definitely had more effort today,” Sapp said. “We realized from yesterday’s game that we needed to step it up.”
Sapp’s effort was most notable defensively, where she helmed an effort that forced 23 C-SE turnovers.
“(Sapp) is at the point on that defense and she is doing exactly what we want her to do with hounding them and pressuring them,” QHS coach Brad Dance said.
In fact, it was the defensive effort that helped the Blue Devils build a 29-15 lead by halftime.
“Our bread and butter is playing defense, whether that’s a 1-2-2 (zone) or man-to-man,” Dance said. “We got in their face a little bit more and challenged them. The second quarter was really nice and most of the fourth quarter we did a good job of pressuring them.”
Panthers coach Matt Long took a timeout in the second quarter to implore his team to play tougher. That message continued into halftime, and the Panthers responded well in the third quarter by outscoring the Blue Devils 16-13 and cutting the QHS lead down to nine at one point.
“I was happy with our effort in the second half,” Long said. “We still have a lot of fundamental mistakes and things like that we need to work on, but effort-wise I thought we at came out the second half and at least tried to compete against them. We just didn’t let them bully us around in the second half, so for that I was very grateful for our kids coming out and locking in.”
What kept the Panthers at arms length in the second half was the play of Blue Devils senior forward Emily Wilson, who had six points and eight rebounds in the final 16 minutes on her way to a game-high 12 points and 10 boards.
“With Emily in there rebounding, she’s really unstoppable,” Sapp said.
Eight of Wilson’s 12 points came off of offensive rebounds and the other four points came off of turnover transitions. While Dance likes Wilson being active all over the floor, he wants more of her points to come organically from the offense.
“She still has to get to where she is more of an offensive presence,” Dance said. “I want it to go through her, but the guards have to find a fine line of not forcing everything through her and looking at her the whole time. We will keep working at it and we’ll get better at it.”
Mackenzie Durst also reached double figures with 10 points for the Blue Devils, while Chevalier, Sapp and Taylor Fohey all had seven points.
Karlee Marlow led C-SE with 11 points and Long liked how she grew throughout the game, particularly in the second half.
“Karlee Marlow really played a good second half for us. I felt like she gave us some leadership in the second half and took care of the ball a lot better,” Long said. “She’s a junior and she’s expected to be our leader, and I saw her take strides today where it appeared to me she wanted to take ownership of that entire ball club. That’s good to see.”
QHS also saw significant contribution from its young bench unit. Fohey had seven points and six rebounds, Seangmany finished with five points and the key 3-pointer that sparked the offense in the first quarter and Olivia Daugherty and Leila Dade both contributed in the guard rotation.
“Those are girls that are going to contribute all year and its only going to help in the future,” Dance said.