QUINCY — For the second straight night, Jeremiah Talton did not lead Quincy High in scoring.
And the senior standout was perfectly fine with that.
Because Talton’s young and talented teammates continue to progress and impress.
That was evident when the Blue Devils earned an impressive 59-37 win at Quincy Notre Dame in front of a packed house of 2,000 fans Saturday night at the Pit.
“It was a total team effort and that was great to see,” QHS coach Andy Douglas said. “We picked up where we left off last night against Moline. Our guys executed great on both ends of the floor. We had a lot of energy, but it’s easy to have energy when you play in at atmosphere like this.”
Talton still scored 16 points, played his typically tough defense and led a young QHS team that is now 9-1.
“I know defenses are going to put a lot of emphasis on stopping me and I’m prepared for that,” Talton said. “We have other dudes who can step up and score in double digits, so that’s great to see. Our team is really coming together. It’s a lot of fun playing on this team.”
Freshman guard Bradley Longcor continued to elevate his game, scoring from all over the floor.
Longcor collected a game-high 20 points.
“I’ve having a blast out there,” Longcor said after posing for cellphone photos with classmates after the game. “When teams focus on Jeremiah, we have to step up and deliver. Jeremiah is a great team leader, and we just follow his lead. He’s a great player and it is fun being on this team with him.”
Count Douglas as one of the budding young star’s biggest fans.
“It’s impressive to see what Brad is doing at such a young age,” Douglas said. “He plays with a lot of poise and that trickles down to everyone else.”
The Blue Devils have plenty of offensive weapons, but they’ve also dug in defensively. And Saturday night was no exception.
“They’ve really bought into it at that end of the floor,” Douglas said. “There are still a lot of areas that we can be a heck of a lot better at defensively. But we’ve made a lot of strides since the start of the year. We just have to continue on that trend.”
Notre Dame standout Jake Wallingford led his team with 16 points.
The Raiders are now 5-3.
“That’s a talented group,” QND coach Kevin Meyer said. “Jeremiah does a lot for them plus Bradley and (Keshaun) Thomas did a good job hurting us in certain areas. Take my hat off to them. It was a good win for them and a tough loss for us.”
QHS set the tone early with its strong defensive pressure. The Blue Devils broke in front and led 11-6 after one quarter.
The Quincy lead grew to 13 points in the second quarter on a creative drive by Ralph Wires before the Raiders battled back.
Wallingford fired up a 3-point attempt just before time expired in the half. The ball caromed off the front of the rim before banking in off the glass as the buzzer sounded.
That brought the Raiders within 25-16 at the break.
Wallingford collected 11 of his team’s 16 first-half points.
Talton had nine points and Longcor eight in the first half for the Blue Devils.
Quincy now shifts its focus to another tough test.
“We have an important stretch coming up,” Douglas said. “We’re going to Collinsville. We are going there to have fun, but our No. 1 goal is to walk out of there with a championship trophy. We have to prepare ourselves for that.”
