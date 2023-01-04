QUINCY -- Quincy High wrestling coach Phillip Neally preaches to his kids about dominating the mat and putting forth hard work.
Domination is exactly what QHS did in Wednesday's home triangular meet.
The Blue Devils came away with a 75-0 shutout win over Pittsfield and a 62-6 thumping over Quincy Notre Dame, only losing one match all night.
"I really liked how some of our guys who are supposed to get the job done did it with a lot of heart tonight," Neally said. "They went out there and got a lot of takedowns and they finished with pins. We like to have that domination on the mat we talk about all the time."
The hard work and long hours of practice and weightlifting has paid off for the Blue Devils.
"They go to practice at 6 (a.m.) twice a week and then lift weights," Neally said. "They are coming in after school and practicing two hours. So they get it. They are putting in the time and effort. They deserved that win tonight."
Quincy junior Bryor Newbold came away with two wins in the 182 weight class, pinning Pittsfield's Ethan Thompson and defeating QND's Talin Scott by a technical fall.
Scott filled in for an injured Ryan Darnell for the Raiders in the 182 match.
"I ended up wrestling a different kid, but I still practiced with that kid this summer and have a lot of respect for him," Newbold said. "He's not a bad wrestler. It was unfortunate to not be able to wrestle Ryan. Injuries happen."
Newbold said he has improved his skills over the summer and it is paying off in his junior season.
"It was just exciting to get out there and wrestle for (QHS)," Newbold said. "Just to know that I'm reliable for them, and I can go out there and be confident that I'll put up bonus points every match instead of getting a decision.
Quincy junior Owen Uppinghouse earned two pins in the 160 matches, defeating Pittsfield's Ethan Thompson and QND's Jack Miller.
Quincy's Max Miller (170) also picked up two wins, taking out Pittsfield's Bodine Morable and QND's Jake Pabsiak.
Blue Devils sophomore 106-pound wrestler Hugh Sharrow pinned Pittsfield's Joel Noble and won his match against QND by forfeit.
"He's a little light in the britches, but he's got a huge heart," Neally said. "He is always trying to make himself better and puts the work in. Kids might be a little stronger than him, but he out-wrestles them and out-works them. That's what Hugh Sharrow is all about."
Quincy freshman Wyatt Boeing pinned Pittsfield's Jameson Noble in the 113 match and won his match by forfeit over QND.
Blue Devils freshman Brody Baker (138) also won both of his matches, pinning Pittsfield's Hunter Harrison and defeating QND's Luke Bliven.
Blue Devils freshman Todd Smith (285) won both his matches by forfeit.
Quincy's Gunner Derhake (152) pinned Pittsfield's Jake Oitker, and defeated QND's Tristan Pitts.
Quincy's Cale Mixer (132) won by forfeit over Pittsfield, while falling to QND's Brady Lair.
Quincy's Eric McClelland (145) defeated QND's William Gibleon and won over Pittsfield by forfeit.
Quincy's Tyler Moore (195) defeated QND's Noah Alger and won his match over Pittsfield by forfeit.
Quincy's Eli Roberts (126) defeated QND's Ryan Sherman and won his match over Pittsfield by forfeit.
Gavin Schumacher (220) won both of his matches by forfeit for Quincy.
The hometown crowd helped fire up the Quincy wrestlers.
"It's just exciting having a great team around me," Newbold said. "We've been doing really well this year. It's just awesome having this environment we have on our team. Having the home crowd is amazing."
Up next for Quincy is a road meet at Carbondale on Friday and Saturday.
