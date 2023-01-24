ROCK ISLAND, Ill. -- After a tough loss against Staley on Saturday during its Quincy Shootout, the Blue Devils bounced back with a 80-35 road win over Western Big 6 rival Alleman on Tuesday.

QHS sophomore forward Keshaun Thomas scored a team-high 13 points. Senior forward Sam Mulherin added nine points, while junior guard Camden Brown put up eight points.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.