ROCK ISLAND, Ill. -- After a tough loss against Staley on Saturday during its Quincy Shootout, the Blue Devils bounced back with a 80-35 road win over Western Big 6 rival Alleman on Tuesday.
QHS sophomore forward Keshaun Thomas scored a team-high 13 points. Senior forward Sam Mulherin added nine points, while junior guard Camden Brown put up eight points.
With the Blue Devils having a 47-10 lead by halftime, it allowed head coach Andy Douglas to get more playing time for the bench players.
Blue Devils junior guard Isiah Talton finished second on the team with 10 points, all coming in the second half.
Alleman is now 5-18 overall and 1-8 in conference play.
QHS (18-3, 8-1) will play at Sterling in its next game on Friday.
Canton routs Mark Twain
Canton held senior night for its girls basketball team on Tuesday, defeating Mark Twain 77-20 in front of a home crowd.
Canton raced out of the gate fast, taking a 31-2 lead by the end of the first quarter and a 49-9 lead by halftime.
Senior Nariah Clay scored a team-high 15 points, which was one of four players to reach double-digit scoring for Canton.
Also reaching double-digits for Canton was Kielyn Ott with 13 points, Macy Glasgow with 12 points and Macie Fisher with 12 points.
Junior Madison Boleach led Mark Twain in scoring with eight points.
Mark Twain (0-15) will play at Marion County (2-15) in its next game at 6 p.m. on Friday.
Canton (14-6) will compete in the La Plata Invitational next week. The Lady Tigers will being their quest for a third tournament title on Monday at 4:30 p.m., facing Putnam County (8-9).
Monroe City defeats Highland
Monroe City defeated Clarence Cannon rival Highland 51-41 in a girls basketball game at Highland High School on Tuesday.
It was the second time in the past week that Monroe City defeated Highland, also taking down the Lady Cougars in the opening round of the Tony Lenzini Tournament on Jan. 17.
Monroe City (8-10) will host South Shelby (16-2) in its next game at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31.
Highland (11-7) will play at Brookfield (14-5) in its next game at 6 p.m. on Friday.
Camp Point defeats Pittsfield
Camp Point Central defeated Pittsfield 48-29 in a home boys basketball game on Tuesday, winning its fourth straight.
Panthers senior Isaac Genenbacher led the way in scoring with 12 points.
Saukees senior Adam Musgrave scored a team-high 10 points.
Central (18-4) will host West Hancock in its next game on Friday.
Pittsfield (7-11) will host Porta in its next game on Thursday.
Behymer records 1,000th point
It was a big night for Brown County boys basketball and senior Cole Behymer, with the Hornets defeating Payson Seymour 65-64 in overtime on the road.
Behymer scored a team-high 24 points in the Hornets win.
Brown County (17-6) will host Liberty in its next game on Friday.
Payson Seymour (13-8) will play at Southeastern in its next game on Friday.
Marion County falls to Atlanta
Both Marion County basketball teams fell to Atlanta at The Stable on Tuesday night.
The girls team fell 55-35 and are now 2-15 for the season.
The boys team fell 69-35 and are now 7-10 for the season.
Marion County will host Mark Twain for a doubleheader on Friday. The girls game will start at 6 p.m., with the boys game to follow.
