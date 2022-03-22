QUINCY — Andy Douglas was dealing with high blood pressure.
And sleep deprivation.
The Quincy High boys’ basketball coach knew he needed to see a doctor.
One week after being examined, on the morning of the Blue-White Scrimmage, his phone rang.
Douglas received the jolting news that no 40-year-old should ever expect to hear.
His heart was failing.
On Nov. 19, Douglas was told his heart was functioning at just 10 percent of its capacity.
“If I would have waited another week to see the doctor,” he said matter-of-factly, “I might not be here right now.”
It was a devastating and stunning diagnosis.
But it hasn’t slowed down the energetic Douglas.
Not only is he still here, but he is thriving.
Douglas didn’t miss any of the 34 games his Blue Devils played this winter.
And what a season it was.
Douglas did a remarkable coaching job as he led QHS to a 28-6 record.
He guided the Blue Devils to conference, regional and sectional titles before they finished one win shy of the Class 4A final four in Champaign.
It was an amazing turnaround after a nightmarish 3-12 record in the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 campaign.
For his efforts this season, Douglas is being recognized as The Herald-Whig Boys’ Basketball Coach of the Year.
“It hurt, not being able to compete at the final four at state. We really thought we could make it there,” Douglas said. “But this team still really came a long way. We were one of the last eight teams left in the state.
“We accomplished a great deal. We proved we could compete with anybody. This was a special year.”
During Quincy High’s memorable march over the past four months, Douglas’ health has steadily improved.
He takes heart-strengthening and blood pressure medication twice a day – at 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. – and his heart function has improved to 22 percent.
Douglas wears a monitoring device that wraps around his chest and back with a black box connected to it that goes on his hip.
The device has a portable defibrillator and allows doctors to monitor his heart rate.
“It’s been frustrating because they still don’t know specifically everything that is going on with my condition,” he said. “The doctors keep trying to determine what is causing this.”
The goal, for now, is for Douglas’ heart to reach 35 percent of its function.
His wife, Linda, reacted like any concerned spouse would.
“It was a shock – a big shock,” Linda Douglas said. “I knew something was wrong, but you obviously never expect something like that.”
With the approval of his doctors, Douglas was able to keep coaching.
“We knew it would be cathartic for him,” Linda said. “He has so much support in the Blue Devil program.”
The first test for Andy Douglas came during the three-day Thanksgiving tournament QHS hosted to start the season.
The next test came with three straight road games.
“Obviously, we were worried how he would do,” Linda said. “But once he made it through those first few weeks, we were back in a regular routine.”
Douglas informed his team of his diagnosis during the week of the first game.
Assistant coaches Tom Lepper, Bruce Bonness and Ryan Brown knew they had to be prepared if Douglas wasn’t feeling well.
They nearly had to take the reins for a key Western Big Six home game against No. 10 Moline in mid-December.
“I had a cardiac MRI done shortly before that game,” Douglas said. “I told my coaches there was a chance I might miss that game, but fortunately I was able to be on the sidelines.”
Douglas led the Blue Devils to what he called “a huge victory” over the Maroons that helped propel them to the league championship.
Douglas admitted there were times where the stress of coaching had a negative impact on him.
“I was about to pass out a couple of times during games,” he said. “I had to calm myself down.”
Linda Douglas said Andy’s condition has brought their young family even closer together.
“We’ve relied on each other,” she said. “And we’ve relied on our faith. We know there is a bigger purpose and a bigger plan.
“We appreciate every day and try to make the most of it. Andy always wanted to be a coach and a dad, and he’s been able to do both. He’s done it with a program he grew up with and one that he loves. That has been awesome.”
The Douglas’ 12-year-old son, Landon, already is a top young basketball player with a sweet jump shot.
Their two daughters – Harper, 7, and Sloan, 3 – also love playing sports.
“I’ve always wanted my own family to be part of the basketball family,” Andy said. “I don’t think I could have made it through this season without them.”
The Douglas family was a fixture at Quincy home and road games this season.
Landon was frequently in the locker room, exchanging high-fives with the Blue Devil players after big wins.
There were plenty of those.
The biggest reason was the superb play of senior Jeremiah Talton, the Western Big Six player of the year.
Talton, a New Orleans recruit, averaged just under 19 points and six rebounds per game. He broke Douglas’ school record for 3-pointers in a season.
“Jeremiah was tremendous,” Douglas said. “He bought into everything we were doing and led us to an amazing season.”
Talton was appreciative of his head coach.
“Coach Douglas is one of the best coaches I have ever played for,” he said. “He pushed us every day in practice. He always wanted us to work to be better and to never be satisfied.”
The emergence of a star-studded freshman class, led by all-conference guard Bradley Longcor, also played a huge role for Quincy High.
“Brad’s a big-time young prospect,” Douglas said. “He’s a special player.”
Freshman post player Keshaun Thomas also became a starter and newcomer Dominique Clay was a key contributor as a 3-point weapon.
“The freshmen played a massive role,” Douglas said. “They delivered in a lot of big situations.”
The addition of junior transfer Reid O’Brien also was significant.
And the play of point guards Terron Cartmill and Ralph Wires was another key factor. Junior forward Sam Mulherin was a starter for most of the season.
“We needed every one of those guys,” Douglas said. “And they all stepped up at different times.”
Wires hit the biggest shot of the season with a dramatic last-second drive in the sectional semifinal win at Collinsville.
The Quincy players swarmed Wires after the buzzer-beater, jumping around and celebrating the victory.
Douglas said his heart monitor definitely detected some activity during that moment.
“I’m sure it was going crazy – I was pretty fired up,” he said. “That was the biggest highlight of our season.”
The Blue Devils became a stingy defensive team that slowed down numerous high-powered foes, including No. 3 Normal Community in the sectional final.
“Offense sells tickets, but defense wins championships,” Douglas said. “Our guys really bought in on the defensive end.”
Douglas is part of a legendary Quincy family that has played a huge role in the program’s storied history.
“I don’t think there is anybody in this world who wants Blue Devil basketball to succeed more than I do,” he said.
Conversations at Douglas family reunions often turn to which one of them was the best Blue Devil player.
“They always point to Keith scoring 48 points in a game,” Andy said. “And they talk about Bruce and Dennis winning state titles.”
Andy Douglas now has his own claim to fame.
“I can tell all of them that I’m the best coach in the family,” Douglas said with a huge laugh.
The personable, charismatic Douglas has maintained his sense of humor and upbeat demeanor during a challenging time.
“Andy has stayed really positive – he’s had a great attitude through everything,” his wife said. “Obviously, winning helps. Plus, he’s loved coaching these kids. They are such a great group of young men who are very mature for their ages.”
He has also stayed disciplined with taking care of himself. He has changed his diet, and he is sleeping better.
Doctors are still trying to learn more as the condition of his heart improves.
There is a possibility Douglas may need surgery and have a pacemaker installed.
“We are still trying to get to the bottom of what this is with his heart,” Linda Douglas said. “There is no blockage and there is no damage. And knowing Andy’s numbers are going up, that’s given us a big boost.
“Even with everything he’s had to go through, this season has been so much fun. We’ve had a blast.”
Even with everything he has dealt with personally, Douglas experienced one of his most enjoyable seasons as a coach.
“I needed this season – for a lot of different reasons,” he said. “The winning part obviously helps. Seeing this team jell and come together, I’m truly blessed to have had an opportunity to coach them. I had an absolute blast.”
