QUINCY – It was a night of near-misses for the Quincy High School boys’ basketball team.
The Blue Devils stayed within striking distance all evening but came up just short against a strong St. Louis University High team.
QHS played well defensively before dropping a hard-fought 49-40 battle in the Quincy Shootout on Saturday night.
Quincy (17-4) had its six-game winning streak halted while falling for the first time at home this season.
“Their physicality was a big difference in the game,” QHS coach Andy Douglas said. “And I didn’t think we executed the way we needed to, especially in the fourth quarter. We need to be a little more consistent and better on offense.
“When you’re not getting good looks, you can’t expect to score. We didn’t have too many opportunities.”
The Jr. Billikens improved to 13-3 overall.
St. Louis U came out strong with Nick Kramer and Zach Ortwerth hitting 3-pointers to start the game.
Kramer is the son of Jack Kramer, the second-leading scorer in Blue Devil history.
QHS did a good job defensively on Nick Kramer, who averages more than 20 points per game and signed early with Saint Louis University.
Kramer was held to just six first-half points before finishing with 16. He hit four late free throws when Quincy was forced to foul.
“We did a good job on him, and our energy was a lot better on the defensive end,” Douglas said. “Our focus was there as well. Kramer is a kid who scores all over the floor and he proved that tonight.”
Senior standout Jeremiah Talton did his part to keep the Blue Devils within striking distance.
Talton finished with a game-high 23 points. He connected on four treys.
QHS never led in the game, tying the contest in the second quarter at 20-20 and 22-22 before the Jr. Billikens closed the half on a 6-0 run.
Down 28-22 at the break, the Blue Devils fought back again as a boisterous near-sellout crowd cheered them on.
Quincy closed within 30-29 on a nifty drive by freshman Bradley Longcor in the third quarter. The Blue Devils drew within a point on two other occasions before St. Louis University High led 39-35 entering the final quarter.
QHS made one last push. Talton’s final 3-pointer brought the Devils within 42-39 with 3 minutes, 20 seconds remaining.
Following a Quincy stop, a closely guarded Talton misfired in the lane with 2:15 left.
QHS was unable to draw any closer as the Jr. Billikens iced the game at the free-throw line.
The Blue Devils scored just one point in the final 3:20.
Talton was superb despite the physical defensive presence of Ortwerth, who eventually fouled out.
“We battled hard all night,” Talton said. “They are a good team, and they had some big strong dudes. A tough game like this is just going to prepare us for what’s coming up down the road. It’s a learning experience.
“We just have to keep getting better and keep winning games.”
St. Louis guard Jaden McClain stepped up and finished with 14 points, including 10 in the first half.
“(McClain) was big for them and he has been,” Douglas said. “Watching film on him, he’s been consistent, and he played another heck of a game tonight.”
Longcor added 11 points for Quincy.
The Blue Devils are scheduled to face Western Big 6 foe Rock Island Alleman on Tuesday at home. Quincy rolled to a road win in the first meeting between league foes.
QHS is unbeaten in conference play as it looks to rebound from Saturday's setback.
“We learned that we have to play with this type of toughness every game that we play,” Douglas said. “We did a heck of a job rebounding the ball. We also have to execute better offensively, especially against a team that guards the way they guarded us tonight.”
