COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — The Quincy Blue Devils had their chances in a semifinal showdown before suffering a heartbreaking setback.
Quincy High had the lead during the final minute of regulation, but was unable to close out the victory Tuesday night.
Decatur MacArthur rallied to tie the game before earning a 58-53 overtime win over QHS in the semifinals of the Collinsville Prairie Farms Classic.
“Our guys have done a great job battling back in this tournament,” Quincy coach Andy Douglas said. “We started slow in all three games, but we’ve found a way to come back. Our overall fight can’t be questioned. We just have to be consistent for four quarters.”
The Generals (12-1) advance to Wednesday’s 7:30 p.m. title game against Collinsville or O’Fallon.
The Blue Devils (11-2) will play in the third-place game at 6 p.m. at Vergil Fletcher Gym. QHS had its seven-game winning streak snapped.
Playing their second game of the day, the Blue Devils led 48-46 and had possession in the final minute of regulation.
But MacArthur came back to force overtime.
The Generals outscored Quincy 10-5 in the extra session to prevail.
QHS freshman Bradley Longcor contributed a team-high 15 points, but he fouled out early in overtime.
Quincy standout Jeremiah Talton also suffered an ankle injury early in the semifinal game.
“Losing Brad in OT really hurt us — he’s been huge for us,” Douglas said. “And Jeremiah was just a shell of himself after his injury, but he still battled.”
The Blue Devils had started the day by rallying for a 33-30 win over Lincoln in Tuesday afternoon’s quarterfinals.
Talton hit two clutch 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to prevail. Talton’s second trey gave QHS its first lead with just over two minutes left.
Longcor led Quincy with 17 points against Lincoln.
The Blue Devils now look to bounce back in the third-place game Wednesday.
“It’s always tough bouncing back, especially when you had chances to be in the championship game,” Douglas said. “We have to rely on our leadership to come back strong. We have another opportunity to grow as a group.
“This is a great tournament for us. Facing this type of competition is a good experience for us.”
