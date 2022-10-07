GENESEO — Quincy’s Bradyn Little has arrived.
The Blue Devils’ sophomore quarterback threw for 301 yards and three touchdowns in Quincy’s 35-17 victory over Geneseo on Friday at Bob Reade Field.
Little displayed why he is the Western Big 6’s leading passer, and the Maple Leafs had no answer to stop it.
By halftime, Little had 214 yards and three touchdowns. The conference's leading receiver, Gregory Quince, finished the game with 178 yards and a score.
The victory clinched postseason eligibility for Quincy (5-2, 3-2 WB6).
“(The playoffs) are obviously a big goal for us coming into this season, and we knew it was going to be tough against a 4-2 Geneseo team, but something was going to have to give,” Quincy coach Rick Little said. “This is a big deal because the more wins you can compile the easier the road can potentially be in the playoffs. I’m proud of this team for getting that fifth one.”
However, Geneseo ended the game on a 14-0 run after finding itself down 35-3 late in the third quarter. The Maple Leafs (4-3, 3-2 WB6) were energized by junior running back Jeron Neal, who ended the game with 145 rushing yards.
“We came out and played with more emotion in the second half,” Geneseo coach Larry Johnsen said. “We have to do a better job of playing like that right away, though. I thought we were a lot closer than the score indicated, but that’s how it is. I liked our kids’ effort, but Quincy is a really hard team to defend.”
Little displayed how dangerous the Blue Devils could be on the first drive of the game when he orchestrated an 8-play, 72-yard drive that ended with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Jack Mettemeyer.
Geneseo responded with an impressive drive of its own, though, which included a 25-yard pass to Calvin Pettit to move into Quincy territory. Yet on third-and-goal from the 1-yard line, Neal was stuffed at the line and Geneseo’s Braeden Possin knocked through a 20-yard field goal.
The Maple Leafs gained momentum when Jacob Rapps intercepted Little on a deep pass in the middle of the field, but after driving down to the 17-yard line, Geneseo was forced to punt after moving backwards 19 yards because of penalties and sacks.
From there, the half belonged to the Blue Devils.
Little found Tykell Hammers three times for 75 total yards on the next possession, but the 29-yard touchdown pass to Hammers to cap the drive was one of Little’s best of the night. The sophomore Blue Devil hit Hammers in stride on a go route down the right sideline and Hammers went in untouched to extend Quincy’s lead to 14-3 with 3:59 to go before half.
The Blue Devils got the ball back before half, and Little took advantage with another great throw. This one dropped down between two defenders and into the hands of Quince, who ran 76 yards to make it 21-3.
“(Quince) is a senior for us who is a great leader,” Rick Little said. “He does a great job getting open and catching the ball. That’s what we see from Greg on a daily basis. He runs good routes and does a pretty good job after the catch.”
The start of the second half didn’t start any better for Geneseo. The Maple Leafs fumbled the opening kickoff and Quincy scored six plays later on a Brian Douglas 5-yard run to the right side. Little found Hammers for 18 yards on third-and-13 to set up the score. Douglas finished with 128 yards and a score.
Quincy forced a punt and scored on the following possession as well after a 26-yard Quince reception set up Jeraius Rice’s 12-yard touchdown run. The score put Quincy ahead 35-3 with 5:06 remaining in the third quarter.
