QUINCY -- The bases were loaded, the game was tied and senior Connor Schwindeler stepped into the batter’s box.
His mission was simple.
“Put the ball in play,” he said. “And get that run home.”
Mission accomplished.
Schwindeler drove in the winning run as Quincy High rallied for a 7-6 home baseball win over Beardstown on Monday night.
Schwindeler hit a sharp grounder on the infield before beating it out for a dramatic walk-off victory.
That set off a wild celebration as Blue Devil players jumped up and down near the first-base bag.
“That celebration was crazy – it was awesome,” he said. “It’s something I will never forget.”
There was some question whether Schwindeler was actually safe on the game-ending play.
“Absolutely,” Schwindeler was asked if it was the right call. “The umpire called me safe.”
Quincy High improved to 8-7 overall.
“We came out a little sluggish, but Beardstown has a good lineup. They can swing the bat,” QHS coach Brandon Crisp said. “We were able to come back and we got into a little groove. Our guys were resilient and that was great to see.”
The game was back-and-forth as QHS trailed 4-2 before staging a late rally to prevail.
“It feels great to come back and win a game like that,” Schwindeler said. “We just kept battling.”
Quincy High came back strong after suffering a setback Saturday at Quincy Notre Dame.
“That was a huge bounce back game for us,” Schwindeler said. “Any time you get a win like this it makes a big difference and pumps everybody up on our team. We just need to carry it over into the next game.”
The Blue Devils will remain home for a Western Big Six battle against Moline on Tuesday.
“We needed that win to start the week,” Crisp said. “We have some tough games coming up and this gives us some momentum.”
