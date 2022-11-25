QUINCY – The Quincy High Blue Devils lost the momentum.
And had to regroup. In a hurry.
Miller Academy erased a nine-point QHS lead, forcing overtime when Charles Nelson drilled an off-balance 3-pointer just before time expired.
But the Devils bounced back with numerous clutch plays in OT to earn a hard-fought 57-56 victory Friday night at Blue Devil Gymnasium.
The Quincy boys' basketball team won for the second straight night in the 51st QHS Thanksgiving Tournament.
“We needed to regroup and show what we were made of in the overtime,” QHS coach Andy Douglas said. “Our guys did a great job picking each other up and we had a lot of different players make big contributions.
“We hung in there through some tough circumstances and showed a lot of maturity.”
Sophomore guard Bradley Longcor hit two free throws to start the extra session, but the Phoenix responded with a trey by Antione Franklin Jr.
QHS junior Camden Brown scored on a putback before Franklin countered with a driving bucket to put Miller Academy up 56-55.
Longcor came right back, driving into the lane before dishing the ball to Sam Mulherin. The senior forward then converted off the glass to give QHS a 57-56 lead with 11.7 seconds left.
Miller Academy was unable to get a shot off on the last possession and Quincy players jumped up and down on the court to celebrate a dramatic victory.
The Blue Devils trailed 14-12 after one quarter before coming back to tie the game 26-26 at the half.
Longcor led QHS with eight points in the opening half. He finished with a team-high 20 points.
“Brad is a guy who wants the ball in his hands in a close game,” Douglas said. “He is a guy who is able to make big plays, either for himself or his teammates. He showed that ability again tonight.”
Junior guard Ralph Wires added 11 points for Quincy.
“Ralph has come a long way,” Douglas said. “He really stepped up and did his job.”
Wires said his team quickly regained its focus going into overtime.
“We kept our heads up and we knew we could do it,” Wires said. “This team has great chemistry, and we believe in each other.”
Longcor said the first priority in OT was on defense.
“We knew we had to lock them up and play tough on that end of the floor,” Longcor said. “We definitely were tested, and we kept our composure and came through. That was a good win and something we can build on.”
Keshaun Thomas added nine points for QHS.
Mulherin finished with eight points for the Devils, including the final two of the evening.
“Sam has come back strong,” Douglas said. “He looked really good and played with confidence. You know you’re going to get toughness out of him. He made some big plays.”
Quincy is scheduled to face Springfield Lanphier in the final game of the tournament Saturday at around 7 p.m.
“I’m proud of our guys – it was a true team win,” Douglas said. “Now we have to get ready for another tough one against Lanphier. They are a good squad and a physical team. That will be another good challenge for us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.