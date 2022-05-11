QUINCY -- Timely hitting and shutout pitching are tough enough to beat on their own, but when a team has both key ingredients working together.
Well, a lot of positive things are likely to happen.
Take the Quincy High baseball team, for example.
Junior right-hander Joe Schroeder fired the Blue Devils’ second straight shutout Wednesday afternoon when he blanked Unity 9-0 on one hit, while striking out nine.
On Tuesday, the Blue Devils benefited from the shutout pitching of senior right-hander Brady Walker, who struck out 11 in a 6-0 victory over Camp Point Central.
Quincy coach Brandon Crisp had every reason to smile after watching Schroeder confidently work out of a no-out, bases-loaded jam in the top of the second inning.
“Joe was really good,” Crisp said. “He had a little bit of a struggle there in the second. Bases loaded, nobody out, and he goes strikeout, strikeout, strikeout. I told him to go out there and compete, and make them beat you.
“From that point on, he did an awesome job.”
Schroeder had plenty of early offensive support from his teammates. Senior third baseman Noah Harbin ripped a two-run triple to the center field fence in the first inning that scored Connor Schwindeler and Grayson Cook.
One inning later, senior first baseman Luke Mettemeyer had the hot bat, rifling an RBI single to left ahead of Cook, who then doubled in another run.
“It always works out a little bit better when we can come through in the clutch,” Crisp said.
With a 5-0 lead under his belt, Schroeder got stronger as the game went on. He retired the last 18 batters he faced, including a perfect final five innings.
“With my defense behind me, I wanted to throw strikes and be efficient,” Schroeder said. “I let my guys work behind me. This was a big confidence-booster for me. I’ve done most of my pitching this season in relief.”
Crisp had plenty of positive thoughts to share about his team’s defense, which was flawless behind Schroder.
“Our guys have been very competitive in the zone, mixing things up,” Crisp said. “But really, another big thing for us is we’ve been playing really good defense. We always talk to our guys about being aggressive, and going after anything you can catch.”
For the Mustangs, whose overall record slipped to 7-9, failing to produce a run puts added pressure on their pitchers.
Coach Tyler McAllister hopes his team can “flip the switch” and get back in an offensive groove.
“What you saw today is where we’re at,” McAllister said. “We’ve struggled offensively and I’m not sure why – as much as we’ve practiced hitting. Our guys are pressing at the plate and putting too much pressure on themselves.
“But the nice part about it is we have the ability to get there offensively. Hopefully, we can snap out of this skid and get it going in the right direction.”
The Mustangs return to action in a double-header Thursday at Camp Point Central while the Blue Devils finish their week with a single game Friday at Brown County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.