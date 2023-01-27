STERLING, Ill. -- Quincy boys basketball came away with a pivotal 57-45 win over Western Big 6 opponent Sterling at Musgrove Fieldhouse.
Blue Devils sophomore guard Dom Clay hitting a 3-pointer at the buzzer to narrow Sterling's lead to 25-23 at halftime.
QHS sophomore forward Keshaun Thomas led the way in scoring with 18 points in the second half to secure victory.
Quincy (20-3, 9-1) will host Moline in its next game at 7 p.m. on Friday.
Candra King lifts Palmyra to victory
A strong performance by junior forward Candra King helped the Palmyra girls basketball team defeat Clarence Cannon Conference foe Macon 72-46 on the road Friday.
King led Palmyra in both scoring and rebounds, putting up 19 points and pulling down seven rebounds.
After falling behind 3-0 early, Palmyra went on a 21-1 run to take command of the game. Palmyra had a 35-18 lead by halftime.
Palmyra played stifling defense, coming away with 18 steals and three blocked shots. Clare Williams came away with a team-high six steals.
The Lady Panthers had a total of 28 rebounds. Finishing second behind King in boards was Sydney Compton with six.
Besides King, three other Lady Panthers reached double figures in scoring. Compton racked up 14 points, Ashley Bode contributed 12 points and Taytum White pitched in 12 points.
Palmyra (15-4) will host Clark County in its next game at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
QU men's volleyball sweeps Missouri S&T
The Quincy University men's volleyball team defeated Missouri S&T in Friday's game at Pepsi Arena.
The Hawks won in three straight sets (26-24, 25-18, 25-22).
Raje Alleyne had 19 kills for the Hawks, while Jonas Holzinger had 36 assists.
QU (3-3, 0-0) will host Saint Ambrose University in its next game at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4.
Brown County defeats Liberty
The Brown County boys basketball team defeated non-conference opponent Liberty at home on Friday night.
Sam Carr led the Hornets in scoring with 22 points, while Cole Behymer chipped in 20 points.
Liberty (3-16) will host Barry Western in its next game on Tuesday.
Brown County (18-7) will play at Southeastern (16-5) in its next game on Tuesday.
Camp Point Central wins fifth straight
The Camp Point Central boys basketball team defeated non-conference opponent West Hancock 61-48 on Friday, winning its fifth straight game.
Isaac Genenbacher led the Panthers in scoring with 22 points, with Nick Moore adding 13 points.
Alec Hymes led the Titans in scoring with 18 points, while Luke Jacquot chipped in 10 points.
West Hancock (18-6) will host Macomb in its next game on Monday.
Central (19-4) will host Griggsville-Perry in its next game on Saturday.
North Shelby tops Marceline
No. 6 ranked North Shelby defeated Marceline 62-56 in a road girls basketball game on Friday.
Senior Ava Williams led the way in scoring with 25 points. Caroline Linberger contributed 17 points, while Natalie Thrasher added 11 points.
Up next for North Shelby (16-3) is the La Plata Tournament. The Lady Raiders will play Scotland County (4-8) in the opening round.
Marion County splits doubleheader with Mark Twain
Marion County split its homecoming doubleheader with Mark Twain on Friday night.
The Lady Mustangs defeated Mark Twain 40-23 and are now 3-15 for the season. Aylah Pollard and Riley Holt both scored 10 points.
The Mustangs fell to Mark Twain 60-41 and are now 8-10 for the season. Wyatt Goldinger led in scoring with 20 points.
Marion County will play a road doubleheader against Knox County on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.