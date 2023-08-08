QUINCY -- A young and explosive Quincy High School football team made a lot of strides during the 2022 season, improving by three wins and making the postseason for the first time in four years.
The Blue Devils hope to make another jump in the 2023 season, but will not have the element of surprise in their favor.
"We were a young football team last year," said QHS head coach Rick Little. "We kind of privately knew we would be good last year, but it was one of those deals where you snuck up on people. So we talked to them about this year where you are not going to have the luxury of sneaking up on people."
QHS brings back a lot of talent and those players are ready for the extra attention they will get from opponents this season.
"For our team, our goal is to go undefeated," said Blue Devils junior running back Jeraius Rice. "We want to win every single game."
Needless to say, expectations are high at Blue Devils camp.
Another big goal is advancing further in the playoffs after winning just the second playoff game in school history in 2022.
"We want to win as many games in the playoffs as we can because that's an area where our program hasn't done too well in," said Blue Devils junior quarterback Bradyn Little. "So, I think (our goal is) just to try to win as many games in the playoffs as we can."
Little is coming off a breakout year that saw him throw for 2,773 yards and 24 touchdowns in 2022.
For his efforts, Little earned First Team All-Conference selection and an honorable mention Class 6A All-State pick.
Little hopes to improve upon his 2022 season going into his junior year.
"I think we should be better," Little said. "A lot of guys coming back and I think we can make a run at being better than last year."
Little has a lot of weapons in his disposal, which includes Rice in the backfield.
Rice was an All-Conference running back as a sophomore last season, coming away with 1,560 all-purpose yards and a combined 24 touchdowns.
"I feel like the work I put in now will be put into the field and (will) have a better year than last year," Rice said. "Not just for me personally, but for the team as well."
The Devils bring a lot of talented and experienced wide receivers, including seniors Adon Byquist and Jack Mettemeyer, junior Tykell Hammers and sophomore Caeden Johannessen.
"We do feel like there's a lot of guys who can make plays and it's our job to create opportunities to get them the ball," Coach Little said.
QHS brings back four starters on the offensive line, with only Brady Wells graduating.
"The offensive line is back," Rice said. "We have everybody back (except for Wells). The fact that they didn't let up many sacks is a good feeling. So this year should be good."
The Blue Devils feel good about where their defense it at.
"Eric Gauer is our defensive coordinator who runs our defense and he has done a really good job of implementing what he wants," Coach Little said. "Ty Douglas is a senior for us that we feel really good about at linebacker. I feel our strength is going is going to be the defensive line. You've got Ryan Mast, Demarius Deverger, Todd Smith and Max Wires comes back from an injury."
Byquist and Mettemeyer are the top returners in the secondary.
Justin Beaver returns as kicker and Little will handle the punting duties.
The Blue Devils were in the second day of fall practice on Tuesday, with the season quickly approaching.
"It's been a good summer," Coach Little said. "The first two days for us is how the IHSA maps it out, which is probably good. It's been helmet only, but we've been at it pretty much all summer long. We used our contact days. For us, it's a good opportunity to work on timing."
2023 Schedule
Aug. 25 -- Quincy Notre Dame
Sept. 1 -- at Alton
Sept. 8 -- at Rock Island
Sept. 15 -- Moline
Sept. 22 -- at United Township
Sept. 29 -- Galesburg (homecoming)
Oct. 6 -- at Sterling
Oct. 13 -- Geneseo
Oct. 20 -- Mahomet Seymour
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.