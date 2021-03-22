MOLINE, Ill. — Quincy High School boys soccer coach Ron Bridal never saw his players fret, despite the two-goal deficit they faced.
“From the captains all the way down, from the seniors all the way down, they just kept battling,” Bridal said. “They didn’t hang their heads. They continued to claw back. I was really proud of the way they handled the adversity.”
It earned the Blue Devils a positive result in the Western Big Six Conference opener.
Quincy erased Moline’s two-goal lead, netting the tying goal with just 22 seconds remaining in regulation, and survived two overtime periods to come away with a 2-2 draw Monday night at the Moline Soccer Bowl.
“Playing Moline at Moline is always a battle,” Bridal said. “They attacked really well, and they had a lot of opportunities. Our defense made some huge plays. We’ll take a 2-2 tie on the road after being down two goals in a heartbeat.”
The Maroons took the lead in the 17th minute when Suan Cing collected the rebound of a Saiheed Jah shot and blistered a shot from the top of the 18-yard box for the first goal. Moline’s second goal came in the 47th minute when Blake Bastian converted a penalty kick following a Quincy foul in the box.
It took until the 63rd minute for the Blue Devils (2-2-1, 1-0-1 WB6) to answer when Jackson Richmiller got his head on a flighted ball and knocked it off the post. The Maroons couldn’t cover the rebound, and it ricocheted off Moline’s Michael Galvin and into the net for an own goal.
Things got crazier in the final minute.
A foul was called against Moline with about 25 seconds left in regulation. The center official yelled to reset the clock to 45 seconds, with no explanation given to either coach.
Quincy was awarded a free kick, and while the ball was up in the air, the Blue Devils’ Erik Carlson and a Moline defender collided. Both fell and a penalty kick was awarded to the Blue Devils.
“I’ve been doing this while and there’s going to be scenarios where they’re going to miss some calls,” Moline coach Rick Sanchez said. “The total lack of consistency, both ways, you don’t find a flow to the game. The constant talking to the side officials.
“I saw two guys fall. If there’s accidental contact, how do you determine who fouled who? It is what it is.”
Blue Devils senior forward Gavin Higgins converted the penalty kick with 22 seconds remaining to tie the game.
In the first overtime, Moline had three quality chances in front of the net, only to be stymied by Quincy goalkeeper Frank Heck. In the second overtime, the Blue Devils had the apparent game-winning goal wiped away by an offsides call.
“It was really, really close,” Bridal said.
The this is the first of three road games this week for Quincy, which will continue WB6 play at Galesburg on Wednesday.