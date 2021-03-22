Quincy, IL (62301)

Today

Rain early with thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 61F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Thunder possible. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.